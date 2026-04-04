Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has advised officers and men of the Nigerian Army not to be deterred by public criticisms in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

Mr Shaibu gave the advice during a Special Easter Luncheon organised for personnel of the Joint Task Force-Operation Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP) on Saturday in Jos.

The COAS, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, the Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, thanked the personnel for paying the supreme sacrifice for the safety of Nigerians, while tasking them on professionalism.

“We sincerely appreciate all your efforts. I know there are times you have been criticised; please, do not take that to heart. Instead, use it to reinforce yourself to do better for our country. Please, we should not be discouraged by what people say, for nothing comes easy,” he said.

Shaibu, who promised to continually prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of personnel and their families, said that such move would elicit optimal performance towards ending the security challenges in the country.

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Earlier, Folunsho Oyinlola, the Commander of JTF-OPEP and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that the luncheon was organised to appreciate officers and men of the operation.

The commander, who advised residents of Plateau to support his officers and men at all times, insisted that the ongoing fight against insecurity is a collective one.

Mr Oyinlola thanked the Plateau Government for its support to the security agencies in their bid towards tackling insecurity in the state.

He particularly thanked the Chief of Defence Staff and COAS for their unwavering support to the personnel of JTF-OPEP to succeed in their assignment.