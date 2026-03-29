Nigeria hosted the 8th ministerial dialogue with the European Union last Monday.

This is a high-level diplomatic meeting between Nigeria and the European Union to strengthen cooperation. It was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

Conversations cut across trade and investment, education, security, migration, and other sectors, with the EU reaffirming that it remains Nigeria’s largest trading partner.

Some commitments, agreements, and financial initiatives were also formalised at the dialogue, as outlined in the EU communique issued days later.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES explains the key issues addressed during the dialogue.

An invitation to Brussel

At the meeting, Ms Kallas invited President Bola Tinubu to pay an “official visit” to Brussels and Germany.

Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, offered the invitation to the Nigerian president.

This would likely be one of the first major engagements between President Tinubu and top EU leadership in Brussels.

It also signals Europe’s growing interest in Nigeria and, more broadly, in Africa.

President Tinubu also agreed in principle to go.

However, the exact date hasn’t been fixed yet. Both sides will decide that later.

On terrorism and organised crime

At the meeting, the EU told Nigeria of its plan to step up support for the country’s anti-terrorism and security efforts.

The union is considering providing assistance to the country, including possible funding through the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget financial tool created by the European Union to support its foreign, security, and defence policy goals.

It is also considering renewing support for the Multinational Joint Task Force operating around Lake Chad under the EPF.

Both sides agreed that insecurity in Nigeria is complex and driven by many factors such as poverty, political instability, and extremism. Because of this, solutions must address the root causes of violence, not just the symptoms.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that this stance is different from that of the United States, where President Donald Trump and other American officials have falsely claimed that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria, despite evidence to the contrary.

Nigeria and the EU also committed to improving maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and supporting peacebuilding efforts, especially for displaced populations, when conditions allow

Another key issue discussed at the meeting is law enforcement and the fight against organised crime using the “follow the money” approach. Both Nigeria and the EU planned to strengthen cooperation between Nigerian authorities and agencies such as Europol.

For issues relating to maritime security and organised crime, the parties considered establishing a working arrangement among Nigerian agencies, Frontex, the EU Drugs Agency (EUDA), and the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre.

€33 million allocation for humanitarian effort

The EU allocated €33 million to humanitarian efforts in Nigeria’s north-east and north-west.

This fund will be used to provide food and nutrition, access to clean water and sanitation, and basic healthcare.

It will also be used to shelter displaced populations and support a resilience-building programme in Nigeria, according to the communique.

The EU said the fund will help strengthen local capacity for delivering aid.

Trade

The European Union (EU) remains Nigeria’s largest trading and investment partner, with Nigeria benefiting from preferential market access under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences.

The existing trade relations provide Nigerian goods with easy access to the EU market.

According to the communique, Nigeria and the EU held the first Senior Officials’ Trade and Investment Dialogue in September 2025 to strengthen economic ties.

This was followed by technical working group meetings in February 2026.

They also discussed improving the implementation of the Rules of Origin under the GPS scheme so Nigeria can fully benefit from these trade advantages.

The EU applauded Nigeria’s draft Geographical Indications (GIs) bill and encouraged its adoption.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of EU support for regional trade facilitation in West Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Partnership under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy

Officials present at the high-level dialogue reviewed progress under the Global Gateway strategy, a key EU investment programme.

They emphasised commitment to maximise opportunities under the strategy.

Current priorities under the partnership include green energy, climate-smart agriculture, digitalisation, transport, health, and education.

A sum of €555 million in loans has been mobilised through the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the communique.

This is for small businesses operating in the digital economy, healthcare, and agri-food value chains.

In 2025, the EU committed €73 million in grants to support digital infrastructure, combat gender-based violence, and strengthen democracy.

Migration

The parties also discussed migration, focusing on illegal migration, migrant smuggling, trafficking, and legal migration pathways.

They both aim to deepen their engagement in migration management.

The parties also endorsed the initiation of the EU–Nigeria Readmission Agreement, which is expected to strengthen structured cooperation on migration.

They also stressed the need for a transparent, respectful visa policy.

Education and Innovation

The dialogue also extended to a Science, Education, and Innovation (STI) agreement.

It is an agreement aimed at accelerating research and innovation cooperation between Nigeria and the EU.

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Officials from both sides pledged to finalise the agreement by July 2026. Previous projects on education and innovation, such as the Horizon Europe programme, have scaled up in the last few years.

The EU-Nigeria cooperation under the Erasmus+ and Intra-African Mobility Scheme programmes for higher education institutions has also recorded a high number of Nigerian students, according to EU officials present.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the Erasmus+ programme, where scores of Nigerian students study in different European countries for their Master’s programme; some of them on full scholarships.

The EU officials at the dialogue ranked Nigeria as the country with the highest number of students benefiting from Erasmus Mundus joint master’s scholarships in Africa.