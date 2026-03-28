President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani have commiserated with former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai following the death of his mother, Umma El-Rufai, in a rare show of unity that cuts across recent political differences.

Hajiya Umma reportedly died on Friday after a brief illness, eliciting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and associates across the country.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, President Tinubu expressed “profound condolences” to Mr El-Rufai, describing the deceased as a matriarch who raised children and grandchildren who have contributed significantly to Nigeria.

“Losing a mother is a pain unlike any other,” the president said, noting that he personally understood the depth of such grief.

He prayed that the memories of her life and values would comfort the family, adding that as “firm believers in Allah,” there was solace in the belief that she had returned to her Creator after fulfilling her earthly purpose.

Mr Ribadu, who has of late had a soured political relationship with Mr El-Rufai, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

He recalled “fond memories of shared moments” with the deceased and described her as a caring maternal figure.

“At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss,” the national security adviser said, praying for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and strength for the family.

Similarly, Governor Uba Sani, Mr El-Rufai’s successor in Kaduna, extended condolences on behalf of the state government and its people.

He described the late Hajiya Umma as “a woman of rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength,” whose life was defined by compassion, humility, and service to others.

He noted that she played a stabilising role in her community, offering counsel and fostering unity, while embodying values of faith, patience, and generosity.

Sympathy amid political differences

The messages of sympathy come amid strained relations between Mr El-Rufai and some figures in the current administration.

Although once a key ally of President Tinubu and an influential member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr El-Rufai has, in recent months, been politically distant from the centre.

His exclusion from the federal cabinet after a controversial screening process by the Senate marked a turning point, fuelling speculation about a widening rift.

The former governor has since defected to the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), becoming one of the most vociferous critics of the Tinubu administration.

Mr El-Rufai also has a longstanding tense relationship with Mr Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), largely shaped by differing political alignments over the years.

Governor Uba Sani, on the other hand, succeeded Mr El-Rufai in Kaduna but has since charted his own political course, with observers noting subtle policy and political departures from his predecessor.

Despite these differences, Friday’s condolence messages reflected a moment of shared humanity, with leaders across divides rallying around Mr El-Rufai in his time of personal loss.

Femi Fani-Kayode, another estranged friend of Mr El-Rufai, has also commiserated with the former Kaduna governor.

“On behalf of my wife, children and entire family I extend my sincere commiserations and deepest condolences to my old friend and brother His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former Minister of FCT and the former Governor of Kaduna state and to the entire El-Rufai family on the passing of their beloved mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai,” the former minister and current ambassador-designate, said.

“The pain that goes with losing a mother is indescribable, and I can testify to that. I urge my brother Nasir and his family to remain strong and pray that the Lord will see them through this difficult time. May the soul of Hajiya Umma rest in peace.”

Also reacting, ambassador-designate Reno Omokri urged empathy in moments of grief, noting that “death is a debt all of humanity owes.”

A fierce critic of Mr El-Rufai, he surprisingly called for solidarity with the bereaved, emphasising the shared human experience of loss.

He quoted the Quran (2:156), reminding mourners: “From God we came, and to Him we must return.”

As of the time of filing this report, details of funeral arrangements had yet to be formally announced.

However, Islamic rites typically require swift burial, and prayers have continued to pour in for the repose of the deceased.

The convergence of condolences from political allies and rivals alike underscores how personal tragedy can momentarily bridge divides in Nigeria’s often fractious political landscape.