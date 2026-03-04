The death toll in Iran has risen to 1,045 as the war triggered by the US and Israel enters its fifth day, according to state media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Tuesday that Iran’s Red Crescent Society put the toll at about 787.

Before this, the number of deaths was reported to be 550.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that sounds were heard in different parts of the Iranian capital earlier on Wednesday.

It also reported that the US and Israel have targeted the holy city of Qom and several other cities.

Similarly, the Iranian Red Crescent said at least 1,039 attacks have taken place across the country.

Tehran is also carrying out retaliatory attacks across the region.

Satellite images have shown the impact of the US and Israel’s strikes in Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, Reuters reports.

It also confirmed that an Iranian drone damaged the US AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar at the US base in Qatar. The radar system, said to cost over a billion dollars, is the biggest by the US in the Middle East.

Earlier reports described the system as “completely destroyed” or “neutralised.”

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General, Rafael Grossi, told NBC News that inspectors found no evidence of a coordinated Iranian programme to build nuclear weapons despite Israeli and US claims.

He said the agency had not identified “elements of a systematic and structured programme to manufacture nuclear weapons” in Iran.

But he confirmed that Tehran has enriched uranium to 60 per cent purity – a level far beyond civilian energy needs.

Mr Grossi said such enrichment is something “only countries with nuclear weapons have”.