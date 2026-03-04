Global technology company Apple Inc. has unveiled the latest iteration of its popular laptop line, the MacBook Air M5, drawing widespread attention not only for its upgraded specifications but also for its unexpected musical choice.

The promotional video for the new device, released on Tuesday, is soundtracked by “Let’s Start,” a 1971 classic by Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

The clip, which introduces the laptop in 13-inch and 15-inch variants powered by Apple’s new M5 chip, has since gone viral on social media.

For many viewers, it was the soundtrack, not just the sleek visuals, that commanded attention.

Let’s Start

“Let’s Start” is drawn from Fela’s 1971 live album ‘Live!’, recorded with his band Africa ’70 and featuring British drummer Ginger Baker.

The track’s vibrant horns and pulsating Afrobeat rhythm play over visuals of the ultra-thin laptop in action.

This comes 28 years after Fela died in 1997 and barely two months after he received a posthumous Grammy honour.

On 31 January in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy honoured the late musician at its 2026 Special Merit Awards, held a day before the main Grammy Awards ceremony.

The recognition reaffirmed his global stature as the architect of Afrobeat, a genre that fused highlife, jazz and funk with uncompromising political commentary.

The video

Apple’s promotional clip highlights the MacBook Air M5’s upgraded capabilities, including enhanced artificial intelligence performance reportedly up to 9 times faster than previous iterations and up to 18 hours of battery life. The device ships with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage as standard options.

In the video, the laptop is shown handling AI-assisted image processing, heavy multitasking and creative workflows with fluid precision.

Amidst all of this, the short promotional video featured Fela Kuti’s song, ‘Let’s Start’.

While the company has not publicly explained its choice of soundtrack, it is safe to say the move aligns with a broader push towards global cultural integration in marketing.

For many Nigerians, the use of Fela’s music transcended marketing. It was viewed as a symbolic recognition of the enduring global influence of Afrobeat’s founding father.

Relevance

However, the viral moment also reignited online debates about Fela’s legacy compared to contemporary Nigerian stars.

Some social media users revived past controversies involving Wizkid, interpreting the Apple feature as proof of Fela’s “evergreen” global relevance.

Others referenced the generational royalties accruing to the Kuti family as evidence of the late icon’s lasting commercial power.