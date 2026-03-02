The Hezbollah militia in Lebanon early on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting a site south of the city of Haifa belonging to the Israeli military.

Hezbollah said it attacked the site “with a salvo of advanced rockets and a swarm of drones” on Sunday night, “in retaliation for the pure blood” of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in wide-ranging US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on Saturday morning.

The Israeli military earlier reported that sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel during the night after projectiles were fired from Lebanon.

It said it had started striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon in response, adding that it would not allow Hezbollah to constitute a threat to the State of Israel and harm civilians.

Eyewitnesses told dpa that Beirut’s southern suburbs were hit by at least 10 strikes, rattling the entire city.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a statement on

“We will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures, and we will take all necessary measures to stop the perpetrators and protect the Lebanese people.”

Following the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon pledged its solidarity with Tehran.

Hezbollah is supported by Iran and is considered one of the strongest non-state actors in the world.

Even after the recent war with Israel, in which the militia was severely weakened, it is said to still have considerable military capabilities.

(dpa/NAN)