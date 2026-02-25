The newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has pledged to phase out impunity, human rights violations and corruption, some of the practices under his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun.

Mr Disu, until his appointment an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), stated this on Wednesday, while responding to questions from reporters at the State House, Presidential Villa.

The Lagos-born officer was announced as the acting IGP on Tuesday, following the resignation of his predecessor, Mr Egbetokun, at the request of President Bola Tinubu.

The new police chief, however, declared that officers must see citizens as the primary partners in policing.

Mr Disu described his appointment as “unexpected and emotional”, saying he was deeply grateful for the confidence reposed in him.

He noted that the president’s reference to his past postings and professional record signalled both recognition and a challenge to deliver on his mandate.

Mr Disu was appointed IGP just 48 days before his retirement.

As prescribed by law, officers are expected to retire after reaching 60 years of age or completing 35 years of service.

By 13 April, Mr Disu will be 60, but he will not be retired. The National Assembly had amended the Police Act to allow IGPs to complete a four-year team regardless of their age or years of service. That same amended law helped Mr Egbetokun to remain in office until his abrupt resignation.

‘The era of impunity is over’

“The area of impunity is over,” Mr Disu said, outlining his vision for a reformed and accountable police institution.

He promised to prioritise human rights compliance through training and supervision, while enforcing a strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

According to him, professionalism and respect for the rule of law will define his leadership.

For three years that his predecessor served as the IGP, attacks on journalists and human rights abuses were so widespread to the extent the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria blacklisted him and entered his name in the Book of Infamy.

Mr Egbetokun’s tenure was also marked by multilayered corruption, including procurement scandals, illegal sales of public assets and alleged lopsided promotions.

The tactics the police used during the 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests also reflected Mr Egbetokun’s leadership as repressive. About 22 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International’s Nigeria office. Despite evidence, the police denied this, with Mr Egbetokun praising his men for handling the situation professionally.

All these together further deepened the image crisis for the police, straining public trust.

But the new IGP has emphasised that effective policing cannot succeed without public trust and cooperation. He said one of his first engagements with officers would centre on the principle that citizens remain at the heart of policing.

“No police anywhere in the world can succeed without the cooperation of members of the public,” he said, stressing the need to rebuild confidence between communities and law enforcement.

Mr Disu also assured officers that their welfare would receive attention, noting that a motivated workforce is essential to achieving operational success.

He acknowledged the security challenges confronting the country, including insurgency, and commended officers for their efforts so far. He pledged to boost morale and provide strategic direction to enhance performance.