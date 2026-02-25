The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Wednesday said it has commenced an inquiry into allegations that a male operative of the State Security Service (SSS) abducted a minor from Jigawa State, brought her to Abuja, and impregnated her.

The controversy centres on Walida Abdulhadi, a young Muslim woman from Jigawa State, and an SSS operative, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi.

There has been intense public debate over the relationship between Mr Onyewuenyi, a Christian, and Walida, a Muslim, the circumstances surrounding the birth of their baby, and Walida’s subsequent conversion to Christianity.

Walida’s family alleges that Mr Onyewuenyi abducted her from her native Jigawa State, transported her to Abuja, converted her to Christianity, and impregnated her while she was still a minor.

However, in a recent interview with Weekend Trust, Walida disputed her family’s claims.

She said she met Mr Onyewuenyi in Abuja after being brought there by a woman identified as Mariam. She maintained that she was neither abducted nor forcibly converted to Christianity, insisting that she was already an adult when she relocated to the capital in 2023.

A key point of dispute is Walida’s age. Her family claims she was born in 2008 and was therefore a minor when the events began in 2023. Walida, however, said she was born in 2004 and was 19 years old when she arrived in Abuja and met Mr Onyewuenyi.

The matter escalated after Walida refused to return to her parents, alleging that her uncle threatened to kill her for becoming involved with a Christian man. She is currently in what the SSS describes as “protective custody.”

Her family, however, is demanding her release, citing a magistrate’s court order. They have also accused the SSS of bias and anti-Islamic conduct.

In response, the SSS said it is holding Walida and her baby for their safety, following her claim that her uncle issued death threats against her.

NSCIA begins inquiry

The NSCIA, the apex Islamic authority in Nigeria, has now formally stepped into the matter.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted him on Wednesday morning, the Council’s Secretary-General, Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed that the body was already engaging relevant stakeholders to enable it take an informed position.

“We are already looking into the matter,” Professor Oloyede said.

He explained that the Council had exercised restraint for two reasons.

“One is that we do not want to behave like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which in 2015 instigated what many considered an unfair trial of a Muslim Kano man, Yunusa Dahiru, accused of abducting a Christian Bayelsa girl, Ese Oruru. CAN jumped into the matter without verifying the allegations. In the end, the Kano man went to jail but has continued to insist on his innocence.

“The second reason we have been careful is that the antecedents of the SSS Director-General do not portray him as a religious bigot. So we must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts.

“But I can assure you we are working on it. Even today, we have meetings lined up over the same matter.”

Jigawa government weighs in

On Tuesday, the Jigawa State Government also confirmed that it has formally intervened in the case.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, said the state had “been formally involved in following up on the case to ensure that all appropriate legal and administrative processes are diligently observed,” adding that it is working closely with relevant authorities to safeguard the rights and interests of the affected citizen.

“Beyond institutional engagement, Governor Malam Umar Namadi has personally, alongside other top government functionaries, initiated high-level contacts and consultations with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the case is handled fairly, transparently, and expeditiously,” the statement said.

“We therefore assure the people of Jigawa State and the general public that the State Government is entirely on top of the situation, as the protection of the rights, dignity, and welfare of every Jigawa indigene remains a core responsibility and top priority of this administration.

“While efforts to resolve the matter are ongoing, the government sincerely appreciates the concern, solidarity, and prayers expressed by citizens.

“We appeal to the general public to remain calm and allow the necessary legal and official processes to run their course.”