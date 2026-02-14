Nigeria has been listed among countries with some of the highest cases of child recruitment by armed groups, according to the United Nations.

The disclosure was made ahead of the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, observed annually on 12 February, as the UN raised concerns over the continued use of children in armed conflicts worldwide.

The UN’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Vanessa Frazier, described child recruitment as one of the most widespread and devastating violations affecting children in conflict settings.

In an interview with UN News, Ms Frazier warned that thousands of children continue to be coerced into armed groups each year, stressing the urgent need for stronger protection measures.

“In 2024 alone, over 7,400 children were recruited or used by armed forces and armed groups, and those are only the verified cases. Over the last 30 years, we have separated over 220,000 children from armed gangs,” she said.

Nigeria was listed alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Syria and Myanmar as countries where violations against children are most prevalent.

Nigeria’s conflict and child vulnerability

For more than a decade, Nigeria has grappled with insurgency in parts of its Northern region, where armed groups including Boko Haram and its splinter factions have been accused of recruiting and using children as fighters, informants and in other roles.

Although security operations have weakened some of the groups, humanitarian agencies continue to warn that children in conflict-affected communities remain vulnerable to recruitment and exploitation.

Ms Frazier said the statistics represent real lives disrupted by violence with “each number in our report representing a child whose innocence has been interrupted.”

She stressed that verified cases likely represent only a fraction of actual incidents.

“Over the last 30 years, we have separated over 220,000 children from armed gangs,” she said, referring to sustained UN efforts to secure the release of children from armed groups.

She added that her office currently monitors about 26 conflict situations globally with the highest number of violations recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and Myanmar.

Reintegration challenges

Beyond documenting violations, she explained that her office engages directly with combatants to negotiate the release of children and their safe return home.

“Once separated, UNICEF and our partners work on their reintegration, ensuring they receive psychosocial support, access to education and the chance to reclaim their childhood.”

However, reintegration can be difficult with stigma particularly for girls.

She stated that girls who return may be shunned by their communities, especially those who come back with children.

“For societal reasons, some girls cannot be fully reintegrated and are considered damaged goods,” she said.

Prevention and accountability

Ms Frazier stressed that prevention remains the ultimate goal to ending child recruitment.

She noted that prevention is better than cure, which is why her office advocates that even in times of war and armed conflict, children must remain in school.

She explained that when children are out of school, they become very vulnerable to recruitment, whether forced or not.

She also highlighted the importance of justice and accountability.

“When warlords or armed group leaders are prosecuted and sentenced for recruiting children, including in national courts and at least three cases before the International Criminal Court, it sends a powerful message.”

Ms Frazier added that justice and accountability act as strong deterrents, showing armed groups that the crime carries real consequences.

Reflecting on her visits to conflict zones, including meetings with survivors of Boko Haram abductions in Nigeria, she said, “You hear about a 13-year-old girl holding her baby, and you realise how deeply conflict steals childhood.”

“Children are the epitome of innocence. They have not taken sides in any war, yet their innocence and childhood have both been interrupted. Children should never be treated as collateral of war.”

She noted that protecting children through education, reintegration and accountability measures is critical to building sustainable peace.