In February 2026, African Girl Guide (AGG) marked Valentine’s Day by reaffirming its commitment to practical, people-centred impact demonstrating how compassion translates into tangible support for girls and young women across Africa.

African Girl Guide is the African outreach programme of Paw Salvation, a Chicago-based nonprofit organisation with more than eight years of community impact in the United States. Founded by JINDU Elueze, AGG focuses on empowering the African Girl Child through mentorship, education support, leadership development, career guidance, and dignity preservation, working closely with schools, communities, and local partners.

Program Reach and Activities

During this reporting period, AGG implemented targeted outreach initiatives in Ghana and Nigeria, designed to address both immediate needs and long-term empowerment.

Ghana: Education and Child Welfare Support

AGG conducted an outreach for primary school children, providing nutritious meals to support student wellbeing and school attendance. Pupils were also measured for school uniforms, with commitments made to supply uniforms and additional learning materials. These interventions were aimed at reducing barriers to learning and creating a more supportive educational environment for young learners.

Nigeria: Youth Leadership and Dignity Preservation

On 27 January, AGG engaged with female corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja. The engagement focused on self-worth, leadership development, mentorship, and civic responsibility, encouraging participants to see themselves as active contributors to community and gender equity initiatives.

As part of this outreach, sanitary items were distributed, addressing menstrual health needs and reinforcing AGG’s commitment to dignity preservation. The initiative resulted in approximately 300 women signing up to join the African Girl Guide movement, committing to advocacy, mentorship, and volunteer engagement.

Impact and Outcomes

These activities contributed to:

• Improved access to basic educational and welfare support for primary school children

• Increased awareness of leadership and mentorship opportunities among young women

• Expansion of AGG’s volunteer and advocacy network

• Strengthened community engagement across two countries

“Our work is guided by the belief that empowerment begins with care, consistency, and opportunity,” the African Girl Guide team noted. “Each outreach represents a step toward creating systems of support that allow girls and young women to thrive.”

Looking Ahead

African Girl Guide will continue to expand its community-based programmes, deepen partnerships, and scale initiatives that support education, dignity, and leadership development for girls across Africa. Donor support remains critical to sustaining and growing these efforts.

About African Girl Guide (AGG)

African Girl Guide is the African outreach programme of Paw Salvation, dedicated to advancing education, leadership, dignity, and opportunity for African girls through collaborative, community-driven initiatives.

Website: www.africangirlguide.org

Email: info@africangirlguide. org