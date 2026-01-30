The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday launched zero-emission electric transit services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions and cut reliance on fossil fuels.

The initiative introduces electric vehicles for passenger and staff movement within the airport environment.

FAAN said the project aligns with its renewable energy goals and broader efforts to improve environmental sustainability across its operations.

The electric transit services were developed in partnership with Possible Electric Mobility and Zeut Energies.

FAAN’s Board Chairperson, Abdullahi Ganduje, commissioned the project alongside the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Olubunmi Kuku,representatives of the partner firms, airport stakeholders and other senior officials.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ganduje said the project reflected the authority’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions within airport operations. He acknowledged the support of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Aviation in advancing the initiative.

Mrs Kuku said FAAN has been implementing measures aimed at reducing energy consumption across its facilities. According to her, these include the installation of energy-efficient lighting, deployment of solar-powered lighting systems within airport terminals, and improvements in waste recycling practices.

She said the introduction of electric vehicles forms part of a broader strategy to lower emissions associated with airport ground operations.

After the commissioning, Mr Ganduje and Mrs Kuku inspected the electric buses and sedans introduced under the programme.

The authority reiterated its commitment, saying it plans to continue adopting energy-efficient solutions as part of efforts to modernise airport infrastructure and reduce the environmental impact of aviation-related activities.