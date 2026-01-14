The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is racing toward its finish line. With just four matches left, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt and hosts Morocco remain in the hunt for continental gold, and in less than 36 hours, one heavyweight will fall.

For the Super Eagles, the numbers tell a story of control and conviction. Five matches played. Five wins secured. 14 goals scored. Two clean sheets kept. Nigeria have been flawless on Moroccan soil, growing stronger with each round.

Across the dugout stand the hosts, Morocco, led by Walid Regragui. They have won four of their five games, drawing only once; against Mali in the group stage. Defensively, they have been almost impenetrable, conceding just one goal all tournament, a penalty in that 1–1 draw with Mali, while keeping four clean sheets in front of their home fans.

As Rabat braces for a defining semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, PREMIUM TIMES highlights five players capable of tilting the balance on a knife-edge night.

Five players to watch in Nigeria’s AFCON semi-final clash against Morocco

Achraf Hakimi

Few full-backs in world football arrive at AFCON 2025 with a résumé as heavy as Hakimi’s. The Paris Saint-Germain defender enjoyed a glittering club season, winning the French Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also pivotal as Paris Saint-Germain reached the final of the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, only to fall to Chelsea.

Last season, the ex-Real Madrid defender combined defensive discipline with devastating attacking output, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions.

Africa’s reigning Player of the Year, Hakimi was deemed too important to leave behind even after starting the tournament injured. He returned in Morocco’s third group game and quickly reminded everyone why; providing an assist against Tanzania in the round of 16.

Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s spearhead has been relentless in Morocco. The Galatasaray striker has already surpassed his output from the previous AFCON in Ivory Coast, contrary to the last one where he scored just once.

This time, Osimhen has four goals to his name alongside 2 assists, bullying defences with his movement, pressing and sheer presence.

Morocco’s centre-back pairing of Nayef Aguerd and Adam Masina would be facing their sternest test yet trying to keep him quiet over 90 minutes.

Brahim Díaz

If goals win matches, Brahim Díaz is Morocco’s sharpest blade. The Real Madrid winger has lit up AFCON 2025, scoring five goals; more than any other player and finding the net in every game he has featured in.

Beyond the numbers, the 26-year-old’s close control and dribbling ability make him a constant threat between the lines. Nigeria’s Bruno Onyemaechi must stay alert to avoid being isolated against the former Manchester City midfielder, whose ability to glide past defenders can break any defensive structure.

Alex Iwobi

Quietly, efficiently, Alex Iwobi has been the rhythm of Nigeria’s midfield. Head coach Eric Chelle and full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel have openly admired his passing range at this tournament.

Operating from the right side of Nigeria’s midfield three, the Fulham man has been involved in almost everything Nigeria have done well since the knockout phase began. Three pre-assists against Mozambique, two more against Algeria; five key passes before the final ball that led directly to goals.

If Morocco hope to starve Nigeria of service in the final third, Iwobi is the first line they must disrupt.

Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou at 34, continues to defy time. Now with Al-Hilal, he may no longer be in Europe’s elite leagues, but in Morocco he has reminded Africa why he remains its finest goalkeeper.

Bounou has kept four clean sheets in five matches, conceding just once; and that from the penalty spot. His reflexes, positioning and calm under pressure make him a formidable last line of defence, especially in a match where chances may be scarce.

With Nigeria’s perfect record colliding against Morocco’s defensive steel and home support, the semi-final promises tension, quality and moments that will define careers.

In tournaments like this, it is often not systems or statistics that decide outcomes, but the men brave enough to seize the moment.