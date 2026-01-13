The State Security Service (SSS) has opened a fresh investigation into the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, following the reported discovery of arms and ammunition in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The Nation newspaper first reported the development, citing security sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered the arms during a search of Mr Malami’s Kebbi home as part of ongoing financial crime investigations.

However, because the possession of illegal arms falls outside the EFCC’s statutory mandate, the anti-graft agency reportedly handed over the recovered weapons to the SSS for further investigation.

The Nation quoted sources as saying the exact quantity and type of arms recovered could not be immediately confirmed, but described the cache as substantial enough to warrant a full-scale DSS probe.

Mr Malami, who served as attorney-general between 2015 and 2023, was granted bail last week by a Federal High Court in Abuja alongside his son, Abdulaziz, and wife, Asabe Bashir, in connection with an N8.7 billion money laundering case.

Despite the bail ruling, he remains in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre, having yet to meet the conditions attached to his release.

Last week, SaharaReporters alleged that the former minister was deliberately slowing down the perfection of his bail to avoid an imminent rearrest by the SSS over the arms-related investigation and alleged terrorism financing offences.

The online platform reported that dozens of SSS operatives were deployed around the Kuje facility as a precautionary measure to ensure Mr Malami’s availability for questioning once released on bail.

One security source, quoted by both SaharaReporters and The Nation, claimed that the inventory of the arms allegedly recovered from Mr Malami’s residence had already been transferred to the SSS.

“It is now left to Malami to explain to the DSS how he came about the arms,” the source was quoted as saying.

An EFCC source also told reporters that Mr Malami had not fulfilled the requirements for his bail and remained in lawful custody, dismissing social media reports suggesting that he had regained his freedom.

The source added that investigations into Mr Malami’s activities began several years ago and predated the current leadership of the EFCC.

The EFCC Chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, confirmed during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night that he inherited the Malami case upon assuming office.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja last week ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 assets allegedly linked to Mr Malami and his two sons, valued at about N213.2 billion.

The court granted the former attorney-general and other interested parties 14 days to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government under the non-conviction asset forfeiture provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act.

Mr Malami has yet to publicly respond to the latest arms-related allegations as of the time of filing this report.