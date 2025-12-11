The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) is still fighting for visibility, respect, and investment, but on Matchday 3 in Ado-Ekiti, all the progress took a painful step backward.

What should have been a routine league fixture between Ekiti Queens and Edo Queens descended into violence and fear, leaving match officials running for their lives after a late Edo Queens winner sent the home fans into a rage.

The football itself: A tight contest decided by a moment of quality

Edo Queens forward Atume Doosuur, one of the league’s standout attackers this season, delivered the decisive blow in the 65th minute; a precise, well-timed header that completely wrong-footed the Ekiti Queens goalkeeper.

It was Doosuur’s second goal of the campaign, and it sealed a gritty 1–0 away win for the Benin-based side.

But the final whistle became the turning point, not for the football, but for the chaos that followed.

From cheers to chaos: Violence erupts in Ado-Ekiti

Almost immediately after the referee signalled full-time, the atmosphere inside the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium turned hostile. A group of Ekiti Queens supporters, dissatisfied with the result and angry at what they believed were questionable officiating calls, invaded the pitch with fury.

What followed was a disturbing scene:

Match officials were pelted with stones, sticks, and empty water bottles. Fans broke through flimsy security barriers, sprinting toward referees in an attempt to attack them.

Viral videos online show officials desperately fleeing as they were chased across the field.

Security personnel initially overwhelmed, eventually forming a protective shield to escort the refereeing crew off the pitch.

For the officials, it was a traumatic ordeal. For Nigerian football, it was yet another reminder of a recurring problem we’ve failed to defeat.

A deepening crisis: Fan violence and the Nigerian Football landscape

From the Nigeria Premier Football League now to the NWFL, fan violence remains one of the country’s most persistent football problems.

It dents the credibility of the domestic game, discourages sponsors, endangers players and officials, and paints Nigerian football as an unsafe space, especially at a time when the women’s league is fighting hard to build its audience.

The Ekiti incident is not isolated; it is part of a pattern. But coming into the women’s top flight, where professionalism is only recently taking root, it hits harder.

The NWFL’s crossroads: What happens next will define the League

While Ekiti Queens lost narrowly on the pitch, the damage off it may cost far more.

The NWFL is now under pressure to respond swiftly and decisively. Sanctions; whether fines, stadium bans, point deductions, or suspensions, will send a message about the league’s seriousness in tackling crowd trouble.

This is more than discipline; it’s about protecting the integrity of the women’s game and ensuring that football is safe for everyone involved.

Because if match officials cannot walk into a stadium without fearing for their safety, the future of Nigerian football; men’s or women’s, is standing on very shaky ground.