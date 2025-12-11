The Balmoral Convention Centre at the Sheraton in Ikeja underwent a remarkable transformation on Sunday 7th December 2025, becoming the epicenter of Lagos Mainland’s entertainment scene as the highly anticipated Legends Decemba/Mainland Laffs 3.0 event unfolded. This spectacular gathering, which brought together an exhilarating blend of comedy, music, dance, and drama, successfully reaffirmed its reputation as an essential cultural highlight of the year.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation. Attendees were greeted by a beautifully adorned red carpet, lined with vibrant branded banners and sponsor displays, creating a glamorous entryway for the array of celebrities, entertainers, and enthusiastic guests.

The audience was treated to an impressive lineup featuring comedy royalty and high-energy musical performances. The evening was headlined by the legendary Nigerian ace comedian Ali Baba, who brought his signature blend of humor and wisdom to the stage, elevating the event’s prestige. He was accompanied by the dynamic Kenny Blaq, celebrated for his innovative approach to musical comedy, and Phronesis, who captivated the crowd with his rapid-fire, sharp-witted jokes.

The mood of the night was expertly maintained by the charismatic host, MC Husband Material (Eze Chuwudi), whose engaging rapport with the audience ensured seamless transitions and heightened enthusiasm throughout the performances. Additional comedic talent was showcased by MC Bishop, Dr Smile, MC Trick, Abadei, and 16 Onirun, each contributing to a relentless stream of laughter that filled the venue.

Beyond the comedy, the event was a celebration of diverse artistic expressions. Gospel rapper Protech opened the show with an electrifying performance that infused spiritual energy into the evening, followed by CJ the Violinist, whose melodic tunes created moments of reflection and tranquility. Mauren’s Art took the stage with a breathtaking dance performance, mesmerizing the audience and encouraging moments of joy and engagement across every artistic discipline.

The interior of the venue resonated with a positive, infectious energy. A creatively designed vendor village offered a vibrant marketplace featuring an array of local cuisine, refreshing drinks, unique fashion, and accessories, enhancing the festive atmosphere for all attendees. Inside the main hall, elegant seating arrangements ensured comfort and unobstructed views, while the professional stage, equipped with cutting-edge lighting, LED screens, and sound systems, provided a captivating backdrop for each performance.

The flawless organisation of the event was made possible through the support of First Bank Nigeria Limited through its annual DecemberIssaVybe lineup of events, along with backing from the Lagos State Government and LASAA. FirstBank’s contributions underscored the significance and scale of this cultural extravaganza, making it a landmark fun event for its numerous customers and also making the yuletide season an extravaganza.

Guiding the evening with charm and wit, MC Husband Material (Eze Chuwudi) kept the energy levels soaring high. The comedy segment was a showcase of both established stars and emerging talents. The crowd erupted in laughter at Kenny Blaq’s musical comedy interludes and Phronesis’s clever punchlines, while the talents of MC Smiles, Larry J, MC Trick, Abadei, and 16 Onirunensured a varied and entertaining comedy showcase that spanned generational humor.

As the night progressed, the entertainment spectrum expanded to include a rich tapestry of musical and artistic performances. The high-energy opening by gospel rapper Protech was followed by the soul-stirring melodies of CJ the Violinist, who captivated the audience with his unique musical interpretations. A dynamic dance performance by Mauren’s Art added another layer of depth, while artists like Oba Richie, Angelo, Switch, and Ozzy transformed the venue into a lively concert hall, energizing the crowd with their infectious tunes.

The climax of the show arrived when Innocent Idibia, famously known as 2Baba or 2Face, graced the stage, taking the audience on a journey through nostalgic memories with his timeless hits. Despite the controversies that have occasionally surrounded him, he delivered a stunning performance that resonated deeply with fans old and new.

As he performed, the crowd became a chorus of voices, singing along with enthusiasm to his classic songs from his debut album through to his latest releases. 2Baba’s charisma was evident as he moved among the audience, engaging with fans and soaking in the palpable love emanating from the crowd. His performance was nothing short of electrifying and served as the perfect crescendo for the evening.

With an impressive command of the stage, 2Baba showcased why he is considered a legend in the music industry. His ability to captivate the crowd was remarkable, every note he sang, every gesture he made drew the audience in, creating a shared experience that felt intimate yet grand. Even as he neared the end of his set, the audience was reluctant to let him leave, chanting for more as they were spellbound by the magic of his music.

2Baba’s performance was not just a concert; it was a celebration of his legacy and contributions to the Nigerian music scene. It solidified his status as an icon, one who has not only defined a genre but has also connected generations through his artistry. The night truly belonged to him, a testament to his enduring influence and the deep affection fans have for him and his work.

As the event drew to a close, attendees left buzzing with excitement, carrying with them the vibrant memories of a night that perfectly balanced professional production with genuine talent. Mainland Laffs 3.0 proved to be more than just an entertainment event; it was a powerful celebration of community pride and a vivid showcase of the creative spirit flourishing on the Lagos Mainland.

According to FirstBank Representatives, “We supported the event because it was meticulously designed to embody the essence of community’s talent and vibrancy,”.

“From the laughter to the music to the palpable energy in the room, it was the ultimate ‘DecembaIssaVybe’ experience. We are incredibly pleased with the outcome and extend our gratitude to the organisers, performers, and most importantly, the wonderful people of Lagos who joined in the celebration.”