Legislative proceedings in the House of Representatives on Tuesday ended abruptly amid rising tension among lawmakers over the alleged selective implementation of the 2024 budget and the non-payment of indigenous contractors.

The day’s plenary, which commenced at about 11:44 a.m., was short-lived after Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who presided over the session, called for an executive (closed-door) session, barely a few minutes into the sitting.

The executive session, which lasted for over an hour, was believed to have centred on mounting discontent among members over unresolved fiscal and administrative issues. These include the alleged preferential release of funds for capital projects and the lingering debts owed to Nigerian contractors.

Upon return from the closed-door meeting at about 1 p.m., Mr Tajudeen made some brief announcements while several lawmakers were seen gathered in small clusters across the chamber, apparently still discussing the issues at hand.

Shortly after, the Speaker invited the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, to move a motion for adjournment. He was immediately seconded by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

Consequently, all items listed on the Order Paper were stepped down, and plenary was adjourned till Wednesday, 12 November.

However, the brief session was not without drama. As Mr Ihonvbere attempted to move the motion for adjournment, the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Uzokwe Ifeanyi, persistently shouted “Point of Order, Mr Speaker!” in apparent protest over the speaker’s refusal to recognise him.

His repeated calls went unacknowledged, a move seen as a violation of the Standing Orders of the 10th House.

The tension inside the chamber reflected a lingering undercurrent of frustration.

Lawmakers had, during plenary last week Tuesday and Wednesday, held back-to-back executive sessions over the same grievances.

At the time, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over those sittings, had assured members that the issues of unpaid indigenous contractors and selective project funding would be addressed upon resumption this week.

Last week’s crisis followed a protest by contractors who had besieged the National Assembly complex, blocking its major entrance to demand payment for executed projects.

Despite assurances from the leadership, Tuesday’s abrupt adjournment suggests that the matter remains unresolved and that discontent within the Green Chamber may be far from over.