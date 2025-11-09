Abuja is set to host a music and arts exhibition tagged, “MADEFest 2025” to promote unity, creativity and highlight Africa’s rich cultural diversity.

The event, which is scheduled between 18 and 21 December, will be held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Festival Director, Malcolm Oseahon, in a statement made available on Saturday in Abuja, said that through the event, Abuja would be transformed into a vibrant hub of culture and creativity.

According to him, MADEFest is more than an event; it’s a movement.

He said: “We’re creating a space where creativity thrives, communities connect, and culture is celebrated.

“This year’s edition will be big, bold, and deeply rooted in the Nigerian spirit of resilience and beauty, evoking a nostalgic feeling with the theme ‘Fusion of Eras.’”

Oseahon stated that the event is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

“The four-day celebration promises an unforgettable showcase of Nigerian and African brilliance across art, music, food, fashion, and performance.

“Hosted by Sealed Empire in collaboration with strategic partners, MADEFest aims to highlight Africa’s rich cultural diversity while promoting unity, creativity, and sustainable development through the arts.

“Festival highlights include: a music competition to discover Africa’s next rising star, live performances from top Nigerian and emerging artists, cultural exhibitions showcasing indigenous arts, crafts, and traditions, food and fashion fairs.

“It will also spotlight local entrepreneurs and creativity, workshops and panel sessions designed to inspire young innovators and family-friendly zones and creative hubs for children.

“There will be MADEFest Afterhours (Detty December), an exclusive nighttime experience featuring electrifying performances, DJ sets and cultural fusion parties.

“MADEFest 2025 is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.

“Tickets and vendor applications are now open here,” he said.

(NAN)