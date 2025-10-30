The Nigerian government said it has begun addressing the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) amid renewed threat of industrial action.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the government has released N2.3 billion for ‘Batch 8 salary and promotion arrears’ to universities across the country.

A statement by the spokesperson for the education ministry, Folasade Boriowo, said the minister disclosed this while providing updates on the dialogue with ASUU.

Mr Alausa said the disbursements have been released through the Accountant-General of the Federation’s (OAGF) office, adding that universities should begin to receive their payments soon.

ASUU’s short strike

ASUU recently declared a two-week warning strike over the government’s failure to address its demands, which include the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement it had with the government, the release of the withheld three-and-a-half months’ salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, and the revitalisation of universities.

The union suspended the strike 10 days in, after ‘fruitful engagement’ with the government and its representatives. The union, however, warned it would recall the strike should the dialogue disintegrate.

Government addressing demands

According to the education ministry’s statement, the government is finalising the release of third-party non-statutory deductions and pension remittances to the Nigerian University Pension Management (NUPEMCO), which is “expected to be completed in the coming days.

Mr Alausa, the education minister, was quoted as saying that the government has also approved the full mainstreaming of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into university staff salaries from 2026.

He added that funds have been released under the Needs Assessment of Nigerian Universities, with corresponding budgetary provisions made to sustain the initiative.

He noted that this will ensure prompt, predictable, and sustainable payments going forward.

Mr Alausa said the government is committed to revitalising Nigerian tertiary institutions through decisive fiscal interventions, policy reforms, and sustained dialogue with ASUU and other university-based unions.

He explained that the Yayale Ahmed negotiation committee will continue to engage with unions in Nigerian tertiary institutions’ unions, ensuring that all pending welfare-related issues are addressed through “honest and mutually respectful dialogue.”

“Our priority is to ensure that all matters are addressed responsibly and in the best interest of our education system,” the minister said, noting that all commitments must align with approved budgetary provisions to guarantee long-term stability.