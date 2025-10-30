Nollywood production manager and casting director, Anierobi “Nwa South” Courage, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting Mary Eze, the head of makeup artistes, on a film set in Lagos State.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, alleged that Courage attacked Eze during filming on Tuesday in Lagos.

The video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed Courage pushing Eze onto a chair, beating her, tearing her clothes, and allegedly inflicting injuries on her.

In the video, Courage held Eze by the neck while striking her repeatedly and attempting to force her into the chair, as other crew members struggled to intervene and separate them.

Confirming Courage’s arrest, the Nigeria Film Crew Community (NFCC) announced on its Instagram page on Wednesday that the incident occurred on the set of Caddilly Production’s “Lagos to Opulence.”

NFCC added that he attacked Eze after she protested against unfair and discriminatory treatment among crew members.

The statement partly read: “On the 28th of October, 2025, on the set of Caddilly Production’s ‘Lagos to Opulence’, a production manager named Anierobi Courage, aka Nwa South, physically and violently assaulted the head of makeup, Mary Chizzy Eze, on set. The production manager violently hit and strangled the makeup H.O.D. for speaking up against ill and unequal treatment among the crew, as shown in the video evidence we received.

“He has been arrested, while the makeup artiste has received medical care. Violence has no place on any set. Let’s be careful. The role of a Production Manager is to ensure the smooth running of the production and to look after the welfare, safety, and comfort of the entire cast and crew. A good production manager protects his team, not harms them. This individual chose to do the exact opposite, turning violent and animalistic against the very people he was responsible for managing.”

Blacklist

The NFCC described Courage’s behaviour as inexcusable, unprofessional, and criminal.

While condemning the assault he inflicted on Eze, NFCC urged the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), the Active Movie Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (AMPMAN), the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN), and other film producers to take strict disciplinary action against Courage.

“As a community, we strongly condemn this violent and animalistic behaviour, the inhumane accommodation conditions on the same set, where 15 female crew members were lodged in one room. This level of disregard for human dignity is unacceptable. We stand firmly against all forms of abuse, assault and crew maltreatment.

“We call on industry stakeholders, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Active Movie Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (AMPMAN) and Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN), all producers, that this Production Manager be blacklisted across all productions. Violence has no place in our industry. Respect and safety are not negotiable”, NFCC added.