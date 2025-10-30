Former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki has received the Nana Akufo-Addo Africa Democracy Award for his record of promoting democracy and good governance on the continent, according to the organisers.

The award was presented to him in Nairobi during a ceremony organised by the African Democratic Union (ADU). The event brought together political leaders, policymakers, academics, and business figures from across Africa to discuss governance and development.

Former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, after whom the award was named, said the honour challenges African leaders to strengthen democratic institutions and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

“The Akufo-Addo Africa Democracy Award is only a signpost. The road is the daily work of building institutions that outlast leaders,” Mr Akufo-Addo said. “Wear the award lightly—your real validation is the verdict of citizens. Choose courage over convenience, and refuse shortcuts that corrode institutions.”

In his remarks, Mr Saraki thanked the ADU for the recognition and dedicated the award to the late Kenyan opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who died on 15 October.

“I dedicate this award to Raila Odinga, an African patriot who believed deeply in democracy and unity,” Mr Saraki said. He recalled that Mr Odinga had intervened to mediate between him and then-President Muhammadu Buhari during political tensions in Nigeria.

Mr Saraki had earlier delivered a keynote address at the ADU Forum titled “Navigating Africa’s Strategic Position in a Multipolar World: Towards Equitable and Mutually Beneficial Partnerships,” where he outlined steps toward dismantling economic dependency and strengthening governance across the continent.

Reactions from participants at the forum described the award as timely. Jesmed Suma, National Chairman of Sierra Leone’s NGC Party, said Mr Saraki’s remarks on governance and economic reform “deeply resonated” with his own advocacy for sustainable growth.

Other recipients of the democracy awards included Alonso Dhlakama, Rose Waruhiu, the late former Kenyan President Daniel Moi (represented by his son, Gideon Moi), Lutero Simango, Kizza Kifeefe, and Tundu Lissu.