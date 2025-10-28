President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the meeting were the new Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a general; Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a major general; Chief of Air Staff, Kennedy Aneke, an air vice marshal; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a rear admiral.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiendeye, a major general, who retained his position, was also in attendance.

They had arrived at the seat of power together in a black Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle at about 4 p.m.

The meeting came about four days after they were appointed and lasted for about 40 minutes.

The presidency had announced their appointments via a statement on Friday, saying it was a strategic realignment aimed at deepening professionalism, boosting morale, and enhancing inter-agency coordination in national security operations.

Meanwhile, details of Monday’s meeting were not known as no formal statement was issued.

There were, however, speculations that President Tinubu discussed the nation’s security challenges with them ahead of their formal assumption of their respective positions and confirmation by the Senate.

It was gathered that some of the new service chiefs will assume office today (Tuesdsy). A source said the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, will hand over to Mr Abbas by 8 a.m. today.

The outgoing service chiefs were appointed in 2023.