The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, a seven-day ultimatum to account for ₦18.6 billion allegedly missing from funds allocated for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Office Complex.

SERAP issued the ultimatum in a letter to the two presiding officers of the National Assembly by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Sunday.

The group’s letter followed fresh revelations contained in the 2022 annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, released on 9 September 2025, which raised serious questions about how the money was disbursed, amid allegations of inflated contracts, absence of procurement documentation, and non-compliance with financial regulations.

According to the 2022 audited report, NASC paid ₦11.6 billion to an “unknown construction company” on 11 August 2020 to construct its proposed office complex. However, the Auditor-General observed that there were no bidding processes, advertisements, or contract agreements to justify the payment.

Subsequently, on 29 November 2023, the Commission reportedly paid an additional ₦6.9 billion to the same unnamed company for the “conversion of the roof garden to office space.”

The report noted that no authority had approved the upward review of the contract, and no priced Bill of Quantity (BOQ) or needs assessment was carried out.

The Auditor-General further disclosed that there was no evidence of a Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) certificate of “No Objection” or any approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), as required by law.

According to the report, these omissions rendered the payments suspicious and potentially unlawful.

“The Auditor-General fears the ₦18.6 billion of public funds budgeted for the construction of the Commission’s Office Complex and the conversion of the roof garden to office space may be missing. He wants the money accounted for,” the report stated.

SERAP demands immediate action and transparency

In the letter dated 18 October, SERAP demanded that Messrs Akpabio and Tajudeen publish the name, address, and corporate details of the construction firm that allegedly collected the funds.

The organisation said such disclosure was the first step towards establishing transparency in the management of the project.

“These grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest grave violations of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), and national and international anti-corruption obligations,” SERAP wrote.

The organisation also urged the leadership of both chambers to explain why due process was ignored in awarding and executing the project, including the absence of bidding advertisements, contract agreements, and approvals.

SERAP noted that “the National Assembly can only effectively perform its oversight and anti-corruption roles if it can demonstrate exemplary leadership to probe allegations of corruption and mismanagement involving its own commission.”

Threat of legal action

SERAP gave the Senate president and the speaker seven days from the receipt or publication of its letter to act on its demands, warning that failure to comply would force the organisation to seek redress in court.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you, the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Service Commission to comply with our request in the public interest,” the letter stated.

Project’s lingering controversies

The National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex project has been on the drawing board for over a decade.

Originally conceived to provide a permanent administrative building for the Commission, responsible for recruitment, training, and welfare of Assembly staff, the project has repeatedly featured in budget allocations since 2018 despite huge amounts allocated for preparatory works, feasibility studies, and site development.

However, progress on the project has remained opaque, with no publicly verifiable structure or completion timeline.

SERAP insisted that the National Assembly must not only probe the alleged missing funds but also subject itself to the same standards of accountability it often demands from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“The National Assembly ought to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by upholding and defending the basic principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law,” the group said.

It added that failure to act would undermine the legislature’s credibility, particularly as it continues to summon public officials over financial improprieties.

Legal and constitutional obligations

SERAP cited Sections 13, 15(5), and 16 of the 1999 Constitution, which require public institutions, including the National Assembly, to promote transparency, ensure accountability, and abolish corrupt practices.

It also referenced Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), particularly Articles 5 and 9, which mandate governments to ensure proper management of public resources and transparency in public administration.

SERAP warned that the continuing failure of public institutions to ensure transparency in financial management has direct consequences for ordinary Nigerians.

“Poor and vulnerable Nigerians continue to bear the heavy economic and social costs of corruption,” the letter noted. “Corruption exposes them to additional costs to pay for health, education, and administrative services.”

The group stressed that corruption in high places, especially within the legislature, undermines governance, erodes public trust, and diminishes the moral authority of state institutions.

The organisation urged the Senate president and speaker to refer the matter to relevant anti-corruption agencies for full investigation and possible prosecution of those responsible.

Efforts to speak with the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

About SERAP

SERAP is a Lagos-based non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and respect for socio-economic rights.

Established in 2004, the group is renowned for using strategic litigation and public advocacy to hold Nigerian public officials and institutions accountable for corruption and human rights violations.

It has filed numerous public interest cases against the federal government, the National Assembly, and state officials over budget secrecy, mismanagement of recovered funds, and abuse of public office.