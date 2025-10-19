It was a star-studded celebration of love, as Nollywood Actor Shawn Faqua performed Sharon Maduekwe’s Traditional wedding rites ( Ịgba Nkwụ Nwanyị) in Lagos on Friday.

The wedding had a powerful Igbo theme from the decor, to the Igbo gospel music performances by Veentage band, to the groomsmen in all white senator, red beads and red caps, to the choice of hollandaise wrappers for the bride, her ladies and other female guests.

The Groom, who is from Imo State, was dressed in the latest fashion obsession of Igbo grooms, a free-flowing robe made from isi agụ fabric with an elaborately carved staff.

His stunning Anambra State-born bride, Sharon, who was previously married, was resplendent in several breathtaking outfits.

She started the festivities with her first outfit—a heavily embellished silver blouse with an Akwete wrapper and silver ichafu.

Ichafu, Akwete

Ichafu is the Igbo name for a woman’s head tie.

Akwete is a hand-woven fabric made by the Ndoki people of Ukwa East Local Government Area in Abia State.

Her second outfit was a beautifully beaded gold blouse with an old-school George wrapper made into a faux two-wrapper dress. She topped it off with a red and gold damask ichafu.

As for the asoebi ladies, the colour theme was red and gold.

They wore chic, well-designed blouses, bold Igbo-style ichafu, and tied two hollandaise wrappers around their waists. They looked like the typical Igbo mother at the August meeting, and the different interpretations of the themeweres delightful.

They drew inspiration from Actress Uzoamaka Aniunoh’s viral AMVCAA 2025 Cultural Night outfit. ( Insert Uzoamaka’s picture)

In Igbo post-colonial fashion, tying two wrappers was reserved for married women to show their marital status.

Hollandaise

Hollandaise, in particular, is a type of printed fabric produced by the Dutch and adopted by Igbos in 1927. It is a gift of choice that Igbo men give their wives, and it is treasured by Igbo women worldwide. It typically appears anywhere there is a gathering of married Igbo women.

The Shawn Faqua and Dr Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe wedding, with the hashtag #ogeifunanya, brought hollandaise wrapper fashion as wedding asoebi to the fore, and gave us all a heavy dose of nostalgia.

It was indeed a fabulous affair.

More brides and bridal parties would embrace this classic Nigerian wedding attire and style in the coming months.