US President Donald Trump has lost the Nobel Peace Prize despite his intense campaign to win it.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday that it has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to María Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader.

The committee chair, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, said Ms Machando was recognised for her tireless efforts to promote democracy in Venezuela.

The committee said she was awarded the Nobel “for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.”

This comes two days after the Trump-led administration successfully brokered a ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli government to put an end to the two-year-long war that has led to the death of thousands.

After the announcement on Wednesday, several world leaders openly called for Mr Trump to receive the award.

Since his return to the White House earlier in the year, the US has openly coveted the prize.

At the last minute, his allies sprang into action to help secure the award for him.

But this wasn’t enough as Ms Machado won the prize for being one of the critical voices against Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

Al Jazeera reports that 338 nominations had been submitted for the award, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

The US president was the nominee. Al Jazeera also reports that observers have said his chances of winning the 124-year-old prize were slim.

Other contenders included Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Each prize is worth about $1.2 million. The winners will also receive a diploma and a gold medal on 10 December, which is the anniversary of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel’s death.

Reacting to the announcement, the Venezuelan opposition leader said she is “in shock” to learn she has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I’m in shock… shocked with joy,” the 58-year-old said on hearing the news, in a video sent by her press team to the AFP.

She also stated that she was confident the opposition would succeed in securing a peaceful transition to democracy in her country.

Ms Machado had been barred from running in last year’s presidential elections, won by President Nicolás Maduro.

The international community widely regarded the elections as neither free nor fair. Ms Machado has been in hiding since the election.

“We’re shocked with joy,” replies Mr Gonzalez, who also went into exile almost a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Committee Chairman said the committee hopes Ms Machado’s win will support her cause rather than limit it.

Ms Frydne said, “This is the discussion we have every year for all candidates, particularly when the person who receives the prize is, in fact, in hiding because of serious threats to her life.”