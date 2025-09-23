Ninety-four days after President Bola Tinubu visited Benue State and ordered security chiefs to “get those criminals out” following the Yelewata massacre, suspected cattle herders have ambushed a police tactical team in Katsina-Ala, leaving three officers dead and seven others missing.

The Chairperson of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Justin Shaku, on Saturday, received the remains of the officers killed during the Agu Centre attack in Mbatyula/Mberev Council Ward.

Among the fallen officers was Danlamin Usman, known as Dan Zuru, whose body was identified during the handing over.

“I was completely in a state of shock when I saw the bodies, especially that of Officer Dan Zuru. This is a great loss, not only to the police but to our entire community,” a visibly shaken Mr Shaku said.

The Friday attack at the Agu Centre has renewed questions about whether presidential directives can curb the cycle of killings in Benue state.

Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that six suspects had been arrested over the killings and are “assisting with useful information.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the ambush as “cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State,” while ordering additional tactical deployments to the area.

Benue resident, Bemgba Iortyom, described Mr Usman as a “passionate police officer who was committed to the fight against banditry and herdsmen terrorists in Benue State. ”

According to Mr Iortyom, Mr Usman and his men came under heavy fire from hundreds of gunmen but “held their ground to the end to ensure that his men who were still alive had a chance to escape.” He was later declared missing in action.

President Tinubu had visited Benue on 18 June and vowed to flush out attackers. But since then, attacks have continued across the state.

Within 48 hours of the president’s departure, armed herders reportedly attacked Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area, burning homes and forcing residents to flee.

In August, suspected herders struck in Agatu Local Government Area, killing nine people, among them a police officer, in Okwutanobe, Okpokpolo, Olegagbani, and Ikpele.

On Thursday, barely 24 hours before the Agu Centre ambush, another attack in Guma left a man and his son dead and displaced many more, prompting angry residents to block the Lafia–Makurdi highway in protest.

Franc Utoo, a native of Yelewata, said the killings have exposed the failure of authorities to protect citizens.

“The dead of Yelewata cry out not for vengeance, but for justice. They demand not retaliation, but accountability,” he said, accusing leaders of ignoring security warnings before the massacre.

Residents of the affected Benue communities say President Tinubu’s assurances have brought no relief.

“We thought Tinubu’s visit would change something, but the killings never stopped,” said Terna Ikyor, a farmer displaced from Katsina-Ala.

Another resident, Christy Mngohol from Ukum, added: “It feels like government comes to mourn with us, then leaves us to die again.”

“The terrorists are more organised than our security forces. That is the bitter truth,” said Aondofa Adzuu, a community leader in Sankera.