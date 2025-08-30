The Coalition of Concerned Nigerians (CCN) has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)’s handling of alleged violations at Royal Castle Ceramics Company Limited, a Chinese-owned company operating in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The CCN, in a statement signed by its spokesperson and leader, Abiodun Akinremi, on Friday, alleged that the ceramics company has been operating for nearly four years with only a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate of registration and without the necessary expatriate approvals.

On 12 August, five Chinese employees of the ceramics company were arrested during a joint sting operation conducted by the NIS and the State Security Service (SSS).

They were detained at the NIS headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, and prepared for deportation under Section 44 of the Immigration Act.

The expatriates were identified as Zhang Damou (46), Sales Manager; Qian Jin (48), Sales Manager on a Temporary Work Permit (TWP); Tang Pan (41), Interpreter on a TWP; Lin Jianfeng (52), Business Manager on a TWP; and Guo Zhengheng (40), Sales Manager on a Business Visa.

Despite the violations alleged against them, the expatriates were reportedly released on 21 August, triggering public outrage. The public condemnation prompted the NIS to order the re-arrest of the expatriates with effect from 22 August.

According to the group, the case highlights systemic collusion, compromised enforcement, and weak institutional accountability that threaten the country’s labour market and national security.

As of the time of reporting, the NIS had yet to confirm whether the arrests had been carried out.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, a representative of Royal Castle Ceramics, reached through a phone number on the firm’s website, declined to address the allegations. “ We don’t give out numbers. Our duty is just to talk to customers who are interested in getting our products. We don’t have any comments,” the contact person said.

The company representative also did not respond to specific questions on the status of its expatriate employees or compliance with immigration laws.

Petitioners’ allegations

The coalition said the company’s operations were riddled with irregularities, compromises, and misconduct enabled by weak enforcement and collusion within the NIS.

It described the release of the detained expatriates as a glaring example of systemic lapses in immigration management.

The group further alleged that more than 40 other Chinese nationals within the same company remain at large, living and working in Nigeria without appropriate documentation.

According to the group, the arrested expatriates were holding inappropriate visas and permits that did not authorise them to engage in full-time employment in Nigeria.

Authorities had earlier linked the arrests to violations of Sections 36, 37, 38, 56, and 105 of the Immigration Act of 2015, which deal with illegal residency, unauthorised employment, and breaches of visa conditions.

Despite these infractions, the CCN said the expatriates were released from custody under questionable circumstances, suggesting political interference in enforcement decisions.

The coalition argued that the sudden release, despite clear evidence of unlawful status, pointed to collusion and complicity by some senior officials of the NIS.

Threats to national security

The CCN warned that the failure to enforce immigration laws not only undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty but also threatens the integrity of its labour market.

It argued that illegal expatriate employment practices deny Nigerians opportunities, while unchecked residency of foreigners without proper permits exposes the country to grave security risks.

The coalition stressed that, despite the Mr Tinubu administration’s anti-corruption drive, rogue officers within the NIS appeared to be sabotaging efforts to restore integrity to public institutions.

It is described as disturbing and unacceptable the ease with which foreign nationals can live and work in Nigeria without proper documentation, noting that such practices erode public trust in the immigration system.

Call for investigation

Beyond the specific case of Royal Castle Ceramics, the coalition said the development exposed deep-rooted systemic weaknesses that can only be addressed through institutional reform and political will at the highest level.

It urged the federal government to investigate the alleged political interference in immigration enforcement and ensure that any officials found culpable are held accountable.

According to the group, decisive action is necessary not only to uphold immigration laws but also to protect Nigerian workers and safeguard national sovereignty.

The coalition added that it would continue to monitor developments closely, reaffirming its commitment to advocating for transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to the rule of law in immigration matters.