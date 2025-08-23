The Director-General of Protocol to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Rogo, stands accused in a staggering N6.5 billion corruption scandal now under investigation by Nigeria’s two foremost anti-graft agencies: the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Investigators allege that Mr Rogo masterminded the diversion and laundering of billions of naira belonging to the Kano State Government, funnelling the funds through suspicious companies, bureau de change operators, and personal accounts.

Although probes are still ongoing, the ICPC has already recovered N1.3 billion linked to Mr Rogo, including funds laundered through corporate fronts and his private accounts.

On 2 July, the Federal High Court in Kano issued a final forfeiture order, granting the Federal Government control of a portion of the suspected loot traced to the governor’s aide.

What ICPC and EFCC uncovered

The case broke in April when the ICPC approached the court by ex parte motion, seeking forfeiture of N142 million “reasonably suspected to have been acquired illegally.”

On 7 May, the judge granted interim forfeiture of the funds and directed that a notice be published in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with interest to show cause within a month why the money should not be permanently forfeited.

No claimant emerged. By 2 July, the court ordered a final forfeiture of the N142 million, ruling that it represented proceeds of corruption connected to Mr Rogo.

But investigators insist that the forfeited sum is only a fraction of the illicit transactions traced to the top Kano government official.

Repeated calls to the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, for comments on the matter were unsuccessful on Saturday morning.

ICPC documents allege that Mr Rogo employed “front companies” to siphon funds, specifically naming H&M Nigeria Limited, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum, and Ammas Oil and Gas Limited.

According to the investigators, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum and Ammas Oil and Gas diverted N1.17 billion from the state treasury, which was laundered via bureau de change operators, converted into U.S. dollars, and allegedly handed to Mr Rogo in cash.

The ICPC said it has already recovered N1.1 billion of that sum into its recovery account.

The “AH Bello Business Solutions” laundering channel

Investigators also exposed a company account allegedly used as a private laundering channel.

The account (0505572562 at Alternative Bank) was opened in the name of AH Bello Business Solutions Ltd., but prosecutors allege it was secretly controlled by Mr Rogo. They say funds were regularly moved from the Kano State Government’s Directorate of Protocol into the account, and then distributed to bureau de change operators, friends, and family members.

Although formally owned by Abdullahi Bello, Managing Director of Ammas Petroleum Limited, Mr Bello admitted during interrogation that Mr Rogo authorised and signed off all major transactions from the account.

Between August 2024 and February 2025, the account saw inflows of N3.07 billion and outflows of N2.6 billion, with a closing balance of N142.2 million as of 10 February 2025. That balance was later forfeited to the ICPC by court order.

The probes also zeroed in on Mr Rogo’s personal finances.

A Zenith Bank account (1003666925) in his name received N2.28 billion in credits and recorded debits of N2.26 billion between January 2022 and January 2025, leaving a closing balance of N39.3 million.

Another corporate account in his name, also domiciled with Zenith Bank, recorded inflows of N54.1 million.

Both accounts have now been frozen under Post No Debit (PND) restrictions.

Court battle against ICPC and EFCC

As investigations widened, Mr Rogo struck back. On 20 February 2025, he filed a suit at the High Court of Kano State, Bichi Judicial Division, accusing the ICPC and EFCC of harassment, intimidation, and “double jeopardy.”

He alleged that his fundamental rights—to dignity, liberty, and freedom of movement—were under threat following separate invitations from the two agencies.

Mr Rogo told the court that he had already honoured an EFCC invitation in Kano, given a statement, and secured administrative bail, only for the ICPC to summon him in Abuja on the same matter. When he sought rescheduling, he claimed, he was threatened with arrest.

In court, Mr Rogo sought an injunction restraining the ICPC and EFCC from arresting, intimidating, or harassing him.

He also sought N20 million in damages and N2 million in legal costs, plus 10 per cent annual interest on any judgment sum.

He argued that ICPC’s actions disrupted his public duties and constituted an abuse of investigative powers.

ICPC’s counter affidavit

The ICPC rejected Mr Rogo’s claims, insisting his rights were not violated and accusing him of obstructing a lawful corruption probe.

In a counter-affidavit, ICPC official David Efut stated that: “The transaction leading to the invitation of the applicant borders on the allegation of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, among others. There are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant might have committed an offence that warranted his invitation, which was blatantly dishonoured.”

The agency argued that double jeopardy applies only to prosecution and trial, not to investigations. It insisted Mr Rogo was merely invited to account for his role in an alleged diversion and laundering of public funds.

EFCC’s counter affidavit

The EFCC also urged the court to dismiss the suit, describing it as “frivolous” and designed to frustrate legitimate investigation.

In a deposition by its operative Umenajiofor Sunday, the agency argued that being under investigation does not constitute a breach of rights, citing Section 35(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution which allows restriction of liberty on reasonable suspicion of crime.

The EFCC stressed that it was acting within its statutory mandate under Section 7(1)(a) of the EFCC Act, and urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of merit.

Court rules on applicant’s claim

On 18 August 2025, Justice Musa Ahmad of the Kano High Court ruled in favour of Mr Rogo.

While acknowledging that his rights had not yet been violated, the judge held that there was a likelihood of breach, given the overlapping invitations and threats of arrest.

The court declared ICPC’s invitation unlawful, restrained further investigations against Mr Rogo, and awarded him N2 million in costs against the anti-graft agencies.

The ICPC has vowed to appeal the judgment, accusing the court of shielding a powerful official from accountability.