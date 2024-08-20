The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has commenced an investigation into an alleged multi-billion naira drug purchase contract scam for 44 local government areas in the state.

The commission’s chairman, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

“We have commenced an intensive investigation into the allegations regarding the multi-billion Naira drug supply to 44 Local Government Areas.

“Regardless of who is involved, we will get to the roots of the matter and prosecute those found guilty,” Mr Rimin-Gado said.

According to him, the commission is investigating the alleged diversion of palliatives by the Chief of Staff to Governor Abba Yusuf, Shehu Sagagi.

“We are on top of the situation, and everyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the public to provide reliable information that could assist in the ongoing investigations.

NAN reports that Mr Yusuf had, in a statement, denied knowledge of the said contract for the drugs supply.

The statement was jointly signed by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, and the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

Accordingly, the governor directed the commission to immediately initiate an investigation into the matter and report the outcome for necessary action.

(NAN)

