The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has moved to bar politicians and government officials from delivering speeches during church services, following public outrage over a recent partisan outburst by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during a Sunday service in Abuja.

In a strongly worded directive issued on Saturday, the Church said it will no longer allow political figures to use consecrated platforms such as the lectern for any purpose other than worship. The guidelines, signed by the Primate, Henry Ndukuba, were issued after an Episcopal Consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu State.

The decision follows mounting criticism of the increasing politicisation of church events, with the most recent flashpoint being a service at All Saints Anglican Church in Wuse, Abuja, where Mr Wike used the pulpit to launch a tirade against political opponents and assert his dominance in the Federal Capital Territory’s political affairs.

At the service, which was held to mark a church dedication, Mr Wike accused critics of “envy” over his performance and vowed to teach unnamed detractors “a political lesson.” The comments, which came amid rising tension between the minister and Senator Ireti Kingibe, sparked backlash for turning a religious event into a political spectacle.

Reacting to such incidents, the Anglican Church said the new policy is aimed at preserving the sanctity of worship and protecting the Church from being dragged into Nigeria’s divisive political arena.

“The Church must remain a place of spiritual refuge, not a platform for partisan messaging,” the Primate said in the statement. “We welcome all, including public officials, but we will not allow our worship to be politicised.”

Summary of New Guidelines Issued After the Wike controversy

Politicians and public officials are barred from addressing congregations during church services unless cleared beforehand by church leadership.

The use of the pulpit, lectern, or altar — sacred spaces in Anglican liturgy — is now restricted to the reading of scripture and preaching by ordained ministers.

Clergy and church officials are warned against offering excessive praise or endorsements of political visitors.

All parishes are instructed to avoid hosting or facilitating partisan messaging during religious gatherings.

The memo, circulated to all dioceses, emphasises the Anglican Church’s commitment to non-partisanship, even as it continues to play a moral and spiritual role in national life.

Mr Ndukuba reaffirmed that while the Church has a duty to pray for and engage with leaders on governance and justice issues, “its pulpit is not a podium for propaganda.”

About the Church of Nigeria

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is one of the largest provinces in the global Anglican Communion, with over 20 million active members. Founded formally in 1979 after gaining autonomy from the Church of England’s Province of West Africa, it has grown to become a vocal, conservative voice in Anglicanism.

Doctrinally, the Church of Nigeria emphasises biblical authority, moral discipline, and evangelism. It has historically maintained a strong stance on social and ethical issues and sees itself as both a spiritual guide and a conscience for the nation.

Despite engaging with government on matters of justice and development, the Church has consistently insisted on remaining non-partisan. It was therefore jolted by the controversy triggered by Mr Wike’s remarks via its platform.

