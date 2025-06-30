The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, has said the party has resolved its internal disagreements and has unanimously agreed to proceed with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Mr Damagun stated this during his opening remarks at the NEC meeting held on Monday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the decision was reached after extensive consultations and dialogue among the leaders of the party and its members.

“The issue at hand, which creates a lot of tension and discussion within us, has been discussed, and we have taken a position and, fortunately, to allow the NEC to step in, which has prompted this meeting. It was a helpful decision,” he said.

The acting national chairman emphasised that the PDP has always found ways to resolve its disputes without external intervention, describing this as one of the party’s enduring strengths.

“The beauty of our party is that we have always handled our problems in our own ways. So after due consultations with our leaders, the governors, leaders of other organs, we say for the synopsis…….even though we’ve slated this NEC and we had challenges, this is our own NEC.

Demarketing PDP

Mr Damagun also cautioned members against arbitrary demarketing of the opposition party.

“I will still use the opportunity to call on party faithful to stop arbitrary demarketing this party. I want the media to note, if you so much love this party, I think it is now time for you to devote your energy in propagating the beauty of this party and stop demarketing the party. Unless you are one of those that have been contracted to come and destroy our party. I want to say it clearly here, enough is enough ” he said.

The acting chairman’s remarks targetted some party leaders and supporters who have been publicly criticising the PDP’s handling of its internal affairs, potentially damaging its public image ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP will survive – Wabara

Acknowledging the reconciliation, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara stated that the PDP would overcome its current situation.

“We shall survive. The God of politics is in this party. If it is Allah, the Allah of politics is in this party. For any other party to succeed, we have to release our God to bless them. But our God knows that PDP is the beacon of hope for this country,” he said.

Mr Wabara, a former senate president, urged the National Working Committee (NWC) not to allow fresh cracks to emerge, warning that political opponents may likely exploit any further divisions to destabilise the party.

He thanked PDP members for making sacrifices in the interest of unity and reiterated the pa’s commitment to returning to power in 2027.

“What is happening here today will shock so many people. I’m sure they will start planning again to bring problems. NWC, please don’t allow a crack anymore, because once they have seen us now coming together, they say, what? What happened? Who is the native doctor? God, they don’t believe in God. Who is the native doctor that made this possible? They will start doing something to destabilise us, which we will not agree.

“So whatever we are doing here today, we are doing because of our service to this nation, because of our service to the suffering masses. That’s why we have all sacrificed one thing or the other. So I thank you so much for coming; thank Nigerians for their support, and we hope to take over power in 2027,” he said.

Mr Damagun presided over the NEC meeting at the party national secretariat as the security personnel, who had earlier barricaded the premises, withdrew..

Apart from Messrs Damagun and Wabara, those at the meeting included the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

Others are former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson.

The NEC meeting has been causing a crisis within the opposition party since last week, with two factions pushing conflicting narratives.

The BoT and 12 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) insisted that the 100th NEC session must be held as scheduled today.

Mr Damagun and others insist the meeting should be considered merely a special, expanded national caucus.

