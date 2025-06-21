The Ondo State Government has proposed death penalty for those convicted of kidnapping in the state.

It said the move is part of its commitment to ensuring peace, infrastructure development, and grassroots governance across all parts of the state.

The decision was reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the state capital.

Although the meeting was held on Wednesday, the information was made available to journalists on Saturday.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, said the council discussed key security concerns and resolved to begin repealing some laws regarding kidnapping in the state.

Mr Ajulo noted that kidnapping and cultism have become major threats to safety and public order, adding that “strengthening relevant legal frameworks would help deter such crimes and improve the overall security landscape.”

He disclosed that “proposals would soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action, including sentencing convicted kidnappers to death.”

Kidnapping has been on the rise in the state, and security agencies, despite making some gains in arrest and rescue, have yet to stem the tide.

The state government has also given substantial support to the state security network, also known as Amotekun, and the state police command in logistics to help deal with the scourge.

The proposal is expected to be sent as a bill to the Ondo State House of Assembly, where lawmakers are expected to debate and approve it. The All Progressive Congress, which governs the state, also has an overwhelming majority in the state parliament.

Ondo State’s decision adds to the debate about the death penalty and its effectiveness in tackling crime. Nigeria is one of the countries yet to abolish the death penalty despite the clamour by global rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Other decisions

At its meeting, the Ondo government also approved the provision and installation of 6,000 standalone solar streetlights across the three senatorial districts.

Each district, namely Ondo North, Ondo Central, and Ondo South, will have 2000 solar streetlights.

It said the move would improve safety and public lighting infrastructure.

