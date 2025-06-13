Many world leaders have reacted to Israel’s Friday attack on Iran by condemning Israel, while others simply called for a de-escalation of violence in a troubled region.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that early Friday morning, Israel launched dozens of airstrikes on several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran. The attacks led to the death of three top military generals and six nuclear scientists. The attacks also led to the destruction of several buildings and one atomic facility.

According to Iran’s Tasnim state news agency, the attack also affected residential sites, injuring at least 50 people.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, in a YouTube video on Friday morning, said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile production sites.

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Mr Netanyahu said.

However, Iran has vowed to launch a swift and forceful retaliation against the airstrikes.

According to the Iranian spokesperson for the Armed Forces’ General Staff, Abolfazl Shekarchi, both the US and Israel will pay a “heavy price” for the “deadly airstrikes” against the country.

He declared that Israel “will pay a heavy price and should await a strong response from the Iranian armed forces.”

The United States has, however, distanced itself from the attack against Iran.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, declared that the US was not involved in the strikes and warned Iran not to target American interests or personnel in the region.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Mr Rubio said in a statement.

The NATO secretary, Mark Rutte, also emphasised that this was a unilateral action by Israel.

He said, “So I think it is crucial for many allies, including the United States, to work as we speak to de-escalate.”

Reactions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is a need for “maximum restraint” to avoid “descent into deeper conflict.”

“The secretary-general condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway,” he said.

Oman described Israel’s attack on Iran as a reckless action likely to escalate and cause serious instability in the region.

It also described it as a “flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law.”

“Such aggressive, persistent behaviour is unacceptable and further destabilises regional peace and security,” the Middle Eastern country said.

Oman has been the country mediating the US-Iran nuclear talks, which the US hoped would control uranium enrichment in Iran.

In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attack, describing it as a “heinous” attack on a “brotherly” Islamic Republic.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, commenting on the attack, said, “Australia is alarmed by the escalation to other countries between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions.”

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.”

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, described Israel’s action as an unwelcome development in the Middle East.

Mr Luxon said the risk of miscalculation is high, adding that the region does not need any more “military action, and the risk associated with that.”

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said, “Japan continues to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the further deterioration of the situation, while implementing every possible measure to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens.”

Turkish authorities said Israel’s provocation shows it “does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means” and urged it to halt “aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts.”

In its reaction, China said it is opposed to the violation of Iran’s “sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, opposes the intensification of contradictions, the expansion of conflicts, and the sudden rise in temperature of the regional situation.”

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said, “China calls on all parties concerned to do more things that promote regional peace and stability and avoid further escalation of the tense situation.

“China is willing to play a constructive role in easing the situation,” it added.”

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get the government’s reaction to the development. None has been provided at the time of this report.

