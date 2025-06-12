Dekunbi Wuraola, founder of Women on a Mission, has spent decades championing women’s leadership, equity, and empowerment.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Wuraola reflects on her journey from grassroots advocacy to boardroom leadership and the barriers she’s broken along the way.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Wuraola: My journey has been shaped by a passion for education, leadership, and empowerment. I started with Junior Chamber International (JCI), where I became JCI Nigeria’s first female National President. This led to other roles.

Along the way, I founded Women on a Mission to mentor and empower women in leadership.

Becoming a CEO was the result of consistently delivering value, forming partnerships, and advocating for women’s empowerment and policy reforms.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Wuraola: Women leaders inspire by leading with empathy, resilience, and vision. They create spaces where others feel valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.

By sharing their experiences and challenges, women leaders show that success is possible despite obstacles.

They also serve as mentors, guiding other women through their own leadership journeys and encouraging them to break barriers.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Wuraola: Women in leadership bring a unique combination of empathy, collaboration, and resilience. They often lead with a strong focus on community-building, ensuring the success of the team as a whole.

Men undoubtedly also possess these qualities, women in leadership often value the well-being of their team while driving results.

This empathy-driven leadership is especially effective in creating long-term impact and nurturing future leaders.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Wuraola: As a woman in leadership, I faced challenges such as gender bias and limited opportunities for women in senior roles. Early on, I had to work harder to prove my capabilities and earn the trust of stakeholders.

Additionally, balancing professional responsibilities with personal life was often difficult.

I overcame these challenges by seeking mentorship and consistently delivering results. I also built a strong network of like-minded women and men who supported my growth.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Wuraola: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was when I became the first female National President of JCI Nigeria in 2001.

It was a significant milestone, not only for me but also for the women who saw it as proof that women could lead at the highest levels.

This achievement reinforced my passion for leadership, as I realised the profound impact that strong, empowered leadership can have on others.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Wuraola: Advice to young Nigerian women is to believe in your potential and never underestimate your abilities. Seek knowledge, build your network, and remain persistent in the face of challenges.

Leadership requires continuous learning and adaptability, so stay curious and open to growth. Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks, step outside your comfort zone, and support other women.

Most importantly, remember that leadership is about service.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Wuraola: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with personal life requires intentional planning and setting clear boundaries.

I prioritise time management, ensuring I allocate time for both my professional responsibilities and personal commitments. I also rely on delegating tasks to trusted team members, which allows me to focus on strategic decisions while ensuring that everyday operations run smoothly.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Wuraola: The theme “Accelerate Action” resonates deeply with me as it calls for urgent and purposeful steps towards gender equality and empowerment.

For me, accelerating action means shaping policies, driving initiatives, and mentoring the next generation of leaders, all to ensure that we make lasting change and continue to empower women at every level.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Wuraola is also a member of WIMBIZ.

