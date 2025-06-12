On 11 June, the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was held in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the meeting. HE Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister attended the opening ceremony and delivered President Xi’s congratulatory letter. More than 100 ministerial-level officials from African countries, representatives from the African Union Commission, and ambassadors from African countries to China attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the early harvests achieved in implementing the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit held last year, focusing on strengthening China-Africa coordination to implement the Six Proposals for Joint Modernisation and the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ proposed by President Xi Jinping. The meeting issued the China-Africa Changsha Declaration on Upholding Solidarity and Cooperation of the Global South, sending a resounding voice of the Global South countries to enhance solidarity and collaboration, uphold international fairness and justice, and safeguard their collective interests.

In the congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping articulated the significance of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation, and announced a series of important measures by China to further expand open cooperation with Africa as follows.

First, China stands ready to expand the zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent tariff lines to all 53 African countries with diplomatic relations, through the entry into agreements on economic partnership for shared development.

Second, building upon the zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent tariff lines, China will facilitate greater access to exports from Africa’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to China.

Third, China is ready to work with the African side to further implement the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’, strengthen cooperation in key areas such as green industries, e-commerce and payment, science and technology, and artificial intelligence, deepen cooperation in such fields as security, finance, and the rule of law, and jointly promote high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

These new measures address the most urgent needs and pressing concerns of our African friends, epitomizing the great spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, demonstrating China’s principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith toward Africa, as well as its commitment to the greater good and shared interests. These measures will undoubtedly accelerate the delivery of more and better benefits from last year’s Summit outcomes to Chinese and African peoples, significantly boost Africa’s strategic autonomy and development, and open a new chapter of the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

The world today is far from peace, as it faces a backlash of anti-globalisation, unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemony, which brought serious challenges to the economic and social development of developing countries, including those in Africa. Only when China and Africa join hands to advance modernisation, can we foster unity and cooperation among the global South and open up brighter prospects for the cause of world peace and development. As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out in his speech, when China and Africa stand shoulder to shoulder, the development and revitalisation of the Global South gains greater promise, and international fairness and justice finds stronger safeguards. The more complex and turbulent the international landscape becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Africa to strengthen unity and self-reliance, stand firmly on the right side of history, actively steer the course of the times, and address the uncertainty in the world with the stability and resilience of China-Africa relations.

Having weathered storms and challenges, China-Africa friendship grows ever stronger with time. Against the backdrop where certain countries have instigated global trade wars, erected widespread ‘small-yard, high-fence’ barriers, and cut off aid and supplies to Africa, China remains steadfast in advancing high-level opening-up. We will continue to promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen China-Africa cooperation through openness, offer new opportunities to the world with the achievements of Chinese modernisation, and inject new impetus into African and other Global South partners through China’s vast market.

HE Yusuf Tuggar, Foreign Minister of Nigeria, and HE Joseph Tegbe, director-general of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, led the Nigerian delegation to attend the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators for the Implementation of the Outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Nigeria is also the Guest of Honour at this year’s China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. The Nigerian delegation received a high-level reception from the Chinese side in Changsha. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mao Weiming, Governor of Hunan Province respectively met with the Nigerian delegation and reached important consensus with the Nigerian side on deepening China-Nigeria cooperation. The Nigerian side also discussed cooperation with several Chinese enterprises. I believe that in the future, more Chinese enterprises will invest and start businesses in Nigeria, and work together with Nigerian friends to contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria and realise ‘the Renewed Hope’ agenda .

China will always be the most trustworthy friend and partner of Nigeria and Africa. China stands ready to continue working hand in hand with Nigerian and other African friends to jointly advance the implementation of the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ for China-Africa cooperation in pursuing modernisation and the new measures adopted at the Coordinators’ Meeting. We will remain committed to the principles of open cooperation and mutual benefit, jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, continuously elevate China-Nigeria and China-Africa partnerships to new heights.

Zhang Yi is the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

