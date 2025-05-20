Commonwealth champion Rofiat Lawal and African Games gold medallist King Kalu stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun State, each powering their respective states to victory with clean sweeps in the weightlifting arena.

Lawal, representing Team Oyo, delivered a flawless performance in the women’s 59kg category, capturing three gold medals—one each in the Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total lift.

Her commanding display not only reaffirmed her status as one of Nigeria’s finest lifters but also boosted Oyo’s medal count and momentum in the multi-sport event.

In the men’s 55kg division, Cross River State’s King Kalu matched Lawal’s feat. The African Games champion secured gold across all categories with lifts of 94kg in Snatch, 121kg in Clean & Jerk, and a combined total of 215kg. Kalu’s dominant showing was a clear statement of intent from Cross River in the race for weightlifting supremacy.

Weightlifting thrills continue

The weightlifting competition was the heart of Day 2’s action, drawing crowds with its intense showdowns and standout athletes.

Rivers State’s Ruth Nyong impressed in the women’s 49kg category, winning two golds (Snatch and Total) and a silver (Clean & Jerk).

Lagos’ Omolola Didih added two gold medals in the women’s 55kg class but missed out on a third as Akwa Ibom’s Theresa Okon took the Clean & Jerk title with a 113kg lift.

Oyo’s Tobi Ishola added to the state’s medal tally with a silver in Clean & Jerk (118kg) and bronze in Total (206kg) in the men’s 55kg class.

Football, Handball, and Hockey Spark Excitement

Football kicked off at the Ikenne centre with high-energy matchups. Team FCT defeated Borno 4–1, while Lagos picked up a walkover win against Ondo. Host state Ogun fell 2–1 to Ebonyi, and Kano edged Kwara by the same scoreline. Delta’s women dominated Enugu 3–0 to open their campaign.

In handball, Lagos and Niger each pulled off hard-fought 25–24 victories over Sokoto and Kano, respectively.

Edo collected maximum points after Enugu failed to show. A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the late Kano coach, Sylvanus Audu.

Hockey action in Ijebu-Ode saw hosts Ogun edge Yobe 1–0, while the clash between Lagos and Rivers ended in a 1–1 draw.

Martial Arts and looking ahead

Martial arts added to the medal haul with Faith Peace winning two silvers in Qianshou and Nandao, and Melody Ukwe earning bronze in Taijiquan.

With cycling, cricket, and more events set to unfold, the 2024 Gateway Games is shaping up to be a celebration of athletic excellence.

And with stars like Lawal and Kalu leading the charge, the bar for performance has already been set high.

