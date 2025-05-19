In a thrilling start to the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, two teenagers from the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) contingent stole the spotlight in the women’s 45kg weightlifting event, defeating elite competitors to clinch two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze on Sunday.

The feat, achieved by Amarachi Chijioke and Scholastical Tekumbur, sent an early shockwave through the competition and spotlighted the bold promise of Nigeria’s next generation of champions.

Golden start in Sagamu

Held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu, the weightlifting event launched competitive action at the festival alongside kung fu, deaf badminton, and badminton, taking place in Ikenne and Abeokuta respectively.

Amarachi Chijioke emerged as the day’s standout performer, winning two gold medals in the clean and jerk category with a best lift of 82kg. Her total haul stood at 146kg, enough to secure top position. Her IJA teammate, Scholastical Tekumbur, added to the medal tally by taking bronze in the clean and jerk with a lift of 78kg. Rivers State’s Christina Allorima finished ahead of her with a silver-winning lift of 81kg.

In the snatch segment, Ronke Olarinoye of Lagos State clinched the gold medal with a best lift of 65kg. Chijioke narrowly missed out on the top spot, lifting 64kg to settle for silver. Allorima secured her second bronze of the event with a lift of 61kg.

Olarinoye’s medal, awarded at exactly 12:57 p.m., is a strong contender for the first gold of the 2024 Games, pending confirmation from the Main Organising Committee.

A bold step for Nigeria’s sporting future

The impressive performance of the IJA athletes was no coincidence. Dubbed the “38th State” at the festival, the IJA team comprises over 100 teenagers selected from across Nigeria to test their skills against more experienced athletes.

This initiative, introduced by the National Sports Commission, is aimed at accelerating the development of young talent by exposing them to top-tier competition early in their careers. The IJA athletes are competing in athletics, badminton, football, para athletics, swimming, table tennis, tennis, wrestling, and weightlifting.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, explained the motivation behind the IJA concept.

“We created the Invited Junior Athletes concept because we believe in the talents of young people who are bound in this country,” Mr Olopade said.

“If you have gone to the Youth Games and you are a champion, let us then see how you grow into the elite cadre. And the only way you can grow into that cadre is by competing and beating the elite athletes.”

Setting the pace for Ogun 2024

With over 15,000 athletes vying for 2,150 medals in 549 events, Ogun 2024 promises to be one of the most expansive editions in the festival’s history. The early heroics of Chijioke and Tekumbur have set an electrifying tone for what is shaping up to be an unforgettable tournament.

If the opening day is anything to go by, this year’s festival won’t just be about experience, it will be about heart, hunger, and the rise of tomorrow’s champions.

