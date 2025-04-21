Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

He participated in Easter Sunday Mass, just a day before his passing.

In an official statement on Monday, the Vatican announced that the pope “died on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.”

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo of the Catholic Church, confirmed the time of death as 7:35 a.m.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” Mr Farrell said.

“His entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Pope’s health had deteriorated, fueling speculations that he might resign.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on 14 February for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

Before that illness, the Pope had had part of one lung removed as a young man.

But the Pope returned after suffering from chronic lung disease and was hospitalised for 38 days.

Though he delegated the celebration of the Mass to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, he made a surprise appearance afterwards, riding in the popemobile through St Peter’s Square as chants of “Viva il Papa” echoed from the 35,000-strong crowd.

The reformer

The Pope was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mr Francis was the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church.

Mr Francis was elected on 13 March 2013 following the resignation of Benedict XVI.

Mr Francis took his name in honour of St Francis of Assisi, which was a nod to his commitment to simplicity and service.

Before his papacy, Mr Francis served as archbishop of Buenos Aires and was elevated to cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001.

The Pope’s journey from working as a janitor and bouncer in his youth to leading over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide became a powerful narrative of humble origins and spiritual conviction.

Throughout his 12-year papacy, Mr Francis was widely seen as a reformer and a voice for the marginalised.

He advocated for migrant rights, denounced economic inequality, and urged compassion toward divorced and LGBTQ+ Catholics — stances that often challenged traditional Vatican norms.

The Pope famously attacked trickle-down economics, telling La Stampa in 2013, “When the glass is full, it magically grows, and thus nothing ever comes out for the poor.”

Mr Francis also took bold steps in global diplomacy, including helping broker the restoration of the U.S.–Cuba relations and striking a controversial agreement with China on appointing bishops.

In 2024, he became the first pope to address the G7 summit, warning world leaders about the ethical risks of artificial intelligence. And in one of his most personal public speeches — a 2021 TED Talk — he reflected on his migrant heritage, “I could very well have ended up among today’s ‘discarded’ people… Why them and not me?”

With his death, the Church enters a sede vacante (vacant seat) period. Preparations are now underway for the conclave that will elect his successor.

