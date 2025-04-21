Media entrepreneur and storyteller Chude Jideonwo has announced the debut of #WithChude Live, a “vision talk concert” set to take place on 27 April at the Palms Mall, Oniru, Lagos.

Mr Jideonwo made this known on Thursday in Lagos during a press conference to share the concept and inspiration behind the live event, which builds on the success of his hit talk show #WithChude.

Mr Jideonwo, a Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), described the forthcoming event as “an emotional, full-circle moment,” promising a profoundly personal and communal experience focused on truth, healing, and the power of storytelling.

“This is not just another event,” he said. “It is a beautiful day for the mind, heart and spirit… a space where people can feel seen, heard, and deeply moved.”

He explained that the live show will feature some of Nigeria’s most recognisable voices, including award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie, actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, rapper and activist Folarin “Falz” Falana, Senior Pastor of Streams of Joy International Church and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), Jerry Eze, and comedian Bovi.

He also stressed that a special panel will host media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, fashion designer Veekee James, content creator Kiekie, gospel singer Moses Bliss, comedian Taaooma, and youth advocate Hauwa Lawal.

While explaining the exegesis of the event, he said the conversations would revolve around themes such as vulnerability, resilience, and emotional truth.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Jideonwo also noted that the show’s foundation is trust and authenticity, values that have shaped his work since his early days as a journalist.

“When I started the show, older celebrities who already had careers trusted me first. But over time, the show began to speak for itself,” he said. “People now come ready to be vulnerable. That’s the power of what we’ve built.”

He shared that some high-profile guests initially declined appearances, fearing the level of emotional openness required.

“We don’t push. Sometimes it takes five years. And that’s okay. Because when they come, they come ready to tell the truth,” he narrated.

Reflecting on the cultural context, he addressed the importance of vulnerability in Nigerian society.

“We have too many taboos. We don’t tell our stories. We don’t share our failures. We say it was ‘grace,” he emphasised.

He stressed that stories—not just data—spark personal transformation.

“People’s lives are changed more by stories than by data. People say, ‘This story helped me decide to leave, heal, forgive.’ That’s the power of storytelling,” he noted.

He added that the event is designed as a show and a “transformational experience,” with content that will live beyond the stage on digital platforms.

#WithChude Live will take place at a warehouse hall behind the Shoprite section of Palms Mall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

