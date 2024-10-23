Nigerian chessmaster Tunde Onakoya has announced the launch of his Chess Innovation Hub in Lagos—designed to give children from all backgrounds the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Onakoya, who set a new world record for the longest chess marathon—surpassing the previous mark of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds held by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway in April spoke about creating the hub in 2022.

In a statement posted on his X page on Tuesday, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa disclosed that the hub’s launch was made possible through a partnership with Lufthansa.

According to him, the hub will serve as a sanctuary for underprivileged children and orphans, providing them with access to quality education and the opportunity to pursue their dreams through free tuition.

He tweeted: “Today, one of my greatest dreams came to life. We officially launched the first Chess Innovation Hub in Lagos, Nigeria, made possible through the incredible partnership with Lufthansa. It’s difficult to find the words to express just how much this moment means to me personally and to everyone who has walked this journey with us.

“I have always believed that every child, no matter their background, deserves the opportunity to develop their full potential. This hub will be a sanctuary where dreams are nurtured and where we’ll inspire children to have faith in their own ideas.”

Free for children

Additionally, the 29-year-old said the hub will be free and accessible to children from Makoko, as well as homeless children in the Yaba, Ebutte Metta, and Surulere areas.

He stated that the hub’s focus will be on offering programmes that teach coding, robotics, AI/machine learning, design, advanced chess training, and a book reading club.

“This is where we reimagine education for children who may have fallen through the cracks of society and help them unleash the power of their minds in creative ways.

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of our community—our friends, partners, and volunteers. My deepest gratitude goes to the Chess in Slums Africa team, especially Emmanuel Oke, my right-hand man, and our board chairman Tunde Onakoya Esq. for their leadership from the project’s inception to this day,” he added.

Vision

Furthermore, Onakoya stressed that the vision behind launching the hub was to establish Chess Innovation Hubs in communities across Africa, creating spaces where talent development thrives in preparation for the future of work.

He noted that while the hub may not yet be the largest chess academy in the world, it offers the best foundation for growth and success.

He said: “The last picture in this post holds a special place in my heart. It’s from exactly four years ago when I had just moved into my first rented apartment in Ikorodu. I couldn’t afford furniture then, so I turned my living room into an after-school academy where children could learn how to use the internet, web development, and critical thinking.

“That small space was our first innovation hub. It was humble, but it was the seed of a much larger dream. To the children who will walk through those doors, I hope you find love and a sense of belonging here. There is no future worth dreaming of that doesn’t include all of you. One hub built, a thousand more to go.”

