Kofo Akinkugbe is the Founder and CEO of SecureID Group, a smartcard manufacturing plant that cuts across manufacturing and technology. We produce smart cards for the banks (MasterCard, Visa and Verve cards) and SIM cards for the mobile networks.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Akinkugbe reflects on her journey, the power of female leadership, and why accelerating gender equity requires not just talk—but bold, sustained action.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Akinkugbe: After completing one year with the Nigerian Youth Service Corps, I joined International Merchant Bank (IMB), a Nigerian affiliate of the First National Bank of Chicago and later worked for Chartered Bank as a pioneer staff member.

I spent a total of 12 years in the banking industry before leaving to start Interface Technologies in 1997.

From starting the business in my house with one staff, I moved out and employed up to 40 staff, eventually running the business for nine years. In 2006, I founded SecureID Nigeria Ltd, Africa’s leading smart card manufacturing company

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Akinkugbe: Women leaders inspire and empower others around them by leading by example and by navigating challenges. Also, by breaking barriers, they show other women that aspirations can be achieved, regardless of societal limitations.

Another way is by encouraging self-belief: Through their words and actions, women leaders can instill confidence in others, showing that ambition and leadership are attainable, regardless of gender.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Akinkugbe: Women often bring unique perspectives and qualities to leadership roles that can set them apart. One of such is empathy and emotional intelligence.

Women leaders are often recognised for their ability to connect on a personal level, showing genuine care and understanding for their teams

Many women leaders are attuned to the challenges of balancing professional and personal responsibilities. Also, women tend to emphasise teamwork and inclusivity, creating environments where diverse voices are heard and valued.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Akinkugbe: – In my experience, I have always walked in uncharted waters. During my undergraduate, I was the only female in the department of Mathematics.

As a serial entrepreneur, I play in a male-dominated industry (technology manufacturing) and have done so in the last 20 years.

One of my companies (SecureID Limited), was built on a business model that did not exist in Nigeria at the time we commenced operations, thus making SecureID a pioneer in the sector.

As a business leader, I take daily dose of risks. For those risks that pay off, I’m glad and encouraged to take on more, for the others that don’t, it becomes my learning curve.

With God’s intervention and positive personal attributes, I believe every woman can aspire and reach her goals.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Akinkugbe: Establishing a manufacturing facility required more than just technical expertise; It demanded resilience and an unshakeable belief in the vision.

Securing certifications from global giants like Visa and MasterCard was a non-negotiable step, but the process was gruelling. It involved rigorous audits, compliance with stringent security protocols, and significant investments in infrastructure. Failure at any stage would mean starting over or abandoning the dream altogether.

There were moments when the weight of the challenges felt overwhelming. I remember sitting in my office late one night, surrounded by blueprints and budgets, questioning if I had taken on more than I could handle.

But then, I would think about the bigger picture—the jobs this facility would create the technology it would bring to Africa, and the example it would set for future entrepreneurs. Those thoughts kept me going—failure was simply not an option.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Akinkugbe: Do not take criticism to heart. If one can constructively use criticism, it can be a source of unimaginable strength during low moments.

As a human, accept that there will be circumstances outside of your control. That makes it important to start with the big picture during planning and work your way from below to the top. From that “from that top” keep aiming for up not down.

Trust your instincts. I cannot stress this statement enough; instinct is a feminine power attribute. More often than not, trusting one’s instincts becomes refined with use.

Maintain a positive network (mentors, support group) etc where you can keep advancing your knowledge and relational assets. You are the CEO that will define what success is for yourself, do not leave that task to anyone.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Akinkugbe: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with personal life is a challenge that requires intentionality and discipline. I rely on structured schedules, setting clear priorities for both professional and personal commitments. Blocking time for family, self-care, and pray.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Akinkugbe: The theme “Accelerate Action” resonates deeply as a call to drive meaningful change and create a sense of urgency in addressing critical issues, particularly gender equality.

To me, it embodies the need to move beyond discussions and intentions, taking bold, decisive steps to close gaps, empower women, and create a more equitable society.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Akinkugbe is also a member of WIMBIZ.

