The Presidency has withdrawn the list of appointees it released earlier today, saying there were errors.
Sunday Dare, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, made this known in a post on X.
“We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide an updated list later. Thank you,” he posted.
Mr Dare had posted a list of 152 appointees with North-west having the largest number. The banditry-ravaged region is closely followed by South-west which has 29 presidential appointees.
Although Mr Dare did highlight the errors in the list, PREMIUM TIMES observed that names of appointees including that of the Chief Of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, were missing.
The South-east region was at the bottom of the list, with 16 appointees.
Although Mr Dare did not explain why the list was released, it may not be unconnected with the accusation of nepotism against President Tinubu.
Some Nigerians have repeatedly said the president has favoured his zone, South-west in the appointments made since assuming office in May 2023.
See the list of the appointees released by the presidency.
South-west:
1. Bosun Tijani
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy
2. Wale Edun
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy
3. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior
4. Adebayo Adelabu
Minister of Power
5. Dele Alake
Minister of Solid Minerals Development
6. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
7. Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Marine & Blue Economy
8. Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor
9. Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja
Chief of Army Staff
10. Kayode Egbetokun
Inspector General of Police
11. Zaccheus Adedeji
Chairman, FIRS
12. Adeola Ajayi
Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS)
13. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi
Comptroller-General of Customs
14. Olanipekun Olukoyede
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
15. Kayode Isiak Opeifa
Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation
16. Oluwasegun Faleye
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund
17. Vincent Olatunji
(NSITF)
18. Raji Kazeem Kolawole
Managing Director /CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)
19. Bayo Onanuga
Director General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)
20. Sunday Dare
Special Adviser on Information and Strategy
21. Tope Kolade Fasua
Special Adviser on Public Communications Orientation
22. Peju Adedajo
Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of the VP)
23. Temitola Asekunle-Johnson
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Investment & Privatisation (Office of VP)
24. Mariam Temitope
Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & NSMEs (Office of VP)
25. Tunde Rahman
Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes
26. Moremi Ojudu
SSAP on Community Engagement
27. Tope Ajayi
SSA, Media and Public Affairs
28. Segun Dada
Special Assistant, Social Media
29. Demola Oshodi
SSA, Protocol
North-central:
1. Shuaibu Audu
Minister of Steel Development
2.Muhammed Idris
Minister of Information
3. Zaphanian Jisalo
Minister of Special Duties
4. Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Justice
5. Joseph Utsev
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation
6. Nentawe Yilwatde
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction
7. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim
Minister of State, Police Affairs
8. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security
9. Bashir Bayo Ojulari
GMD, NNPC Limited
10. Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed
Director General, National Intelligence Agency
11. Dr. Idris A. Sulaimon
Director General, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC)
12. Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps
13. Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu Controller General of the Federal Fire Service
14. Kemi Nandap
Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service
15. Haruna Y. Usman
Chairman, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority
16. Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja Managing Director, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority
17. Dr. Amos Gizo Yadukso
Chairman, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority
18. Engr. Ninga Terese
Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority
19. Abiodun Essiet SSAP on Community Engagement
20. Gimba Kakanda
Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics (Office of the VP)
21. Isaq Ahmed Ningi,
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital media & Emergency Management
22. Mr. Aliyu Audu,
Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs
23. Sen. Ibrahim Oloriege
Chairman, NHIA
24. Tunde Ajibulu,
Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), UBEC
25. Sunday Sylva Togo Echono Executive Secretary, TETFUND
North-east:
1. Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security
2. Idi Mukhtar Maiha
Minister of Livestock Development
3. Sa’idu Alkali
Minister of Tranportation
4. Yusuf Tuggar
Minister of Foreign Affairs
5. Muhammad Ali Pate
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
6. Ibrahim Gaidam
Minister of Police Affairs
7. Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of State for Regional Development
8. Ahmadu Musa Kida
NNPCL Non-executive Chairman.
9. Nuhu Ribadu
National Security Adviser
10. Mohammed Buba Marwa Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency
11. Hajiya Hafsat Bakari
CEO, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit
12. Prof. Abdu Dauda
Chairman, Chad Basin Development Authority
13. Tijjani Musa Tumsa
Managing Director, Chad Basin Development Authority
14. Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko
Chairman, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority
