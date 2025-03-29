Director: Walter Taylaur, Kayode Kasum

Cast: Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Langley Kirkwood, Jenny Stead, Folu Storms, Kiki Omeili.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 March

Running time: 2 hours 42 mins

Some stories are so dark that the world looks away—baby trafficking is one of them.

In Nigeria, “baby factories” disguised as orphanages or clinics have been uncovered for years, forcing vulnerable women to give birth while their babies are sold.

Cases date back to 2008 in Enugu, Aba, and Anambra, yet these crimes persist, driven by poverty, stigma, and corruption. Despite their horror, they often fade into fleeting headlines while traffickers hide in plain sight—even as doctors, nurses, or carers.

Baby Farm follows a pregnant woman who unknowingly enters a baby trafficking ring disguised as a charity.

Through her journey, Baby Farm exposes the harsh realities of those trapped in this nightmare, where desperation leads to exploitation.

More than a thriller, it’s a wake-up call—how many real-life Adannas still suffer in silence?

The five-episode limited series stars Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Langley Kirkwood, Jenny Stead, Folu Storms, Kiki Omeili, Maggi Stone, Uzoamaka Onuoha, and Osereme Inegbenebor.

Plot

Adanna (Onyinye Odokoro) is a young woman with dreams, but one mistake changes everything. After falling for the wrong man and getting pregnant, she is abandoned and left to face shame alone. Desperate, she heads to Lagos in search of him but finds only hardship.

With nowhere to go, she ends up on the streets until she discovers the Evans Foundation, a shelter for pregnant girls. It seems like a miracle, but she soon realises she has walked into a nightmare. The clinic, run by the seemingly kind Dr Evans (Langley Kirkwood) and his wife, Barbara (Jenny Stead), is a front for a baby trafficking ring where young mothers are held captive and robbed of their children.

At first, Adanna bonds with Ebun (Genoveva Umeh), a fellow victim who has accepted her fate. But as time passes, the foundation’s sinister reality becomes clear—locked doors, missing girls, and brutal punishment for those who resist.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Cherise Uko (Rita Dominic) struggles with her own pain. Years of miscarriages and failed adoptions have left her desperate for a child. Just when she is about to lose hope, Barbara offers her twin babies with no questions asked. It’s everything Cherise has ever wanted, but at what cost? As she wrestles with her conscience, journalist Joy (Folu Storms) and a determined young woman, Ify (Kiki Omeili), start investigating.

Ify’s sister disappeared inside the Evans Foundation, and Joy is chasing the truth. But Dr Evans will do anything to protect his secret, and when they get too close, Joy is killed. With Joy gone, Ify and Ebun join forces to expose the clinic, confronting Cherise with undeniable evidence. Now, she must choose between her dream and doing what is right.

Meanwhile, Adanna, now in labour, is trapped with no escape. As the story reaches its climax, the fates of Adanna, her twins, and the other captive girls hang in the balance. The fight for justice has begun, but survival is far from certain.

Critical review

‘Baby Farm’ is a gripping exploration of desperation, deception, and the dark underbelly of human trafficking told through a tightly woven narrative.

The film shines through its raw storytelling, stellar performances, and unsettling realism. Onyinye is incredibly compelling, carrying the weight of her character’s struggles with breathtaking authenticity. Genoveva once again proves she’s a force in Nollywood, effortlessly embodying the heartbreak and resilience of her role. Even the foreign actors, often a perceived weak link in Nollywood films, deliver convincingly—Langley Kirkwood and Jenny Stead seamlessly blend into the world of ‘Baby Farm,’ making its horrors feel even more real.

Beyond the performances, the film’s cinematography and direction elevate its impact. The choice of a letterbox aspect ratio enhances the storytelling, drawing audiences deeper into the claustrophobic, oppressive atmosphere of the Evans Foundation.

Every detail—from the set design to the language choices (a mix of English, Pidgin, and Igbo)—adds layers of authenticity, making the world feel lived-in and painfully honest. The film also does a fantastic job of shedding light on the issue of baby factories in Nigeria, exposing the corrupt systems that allow these illegal enterprises to thrive.

However, it slightly misses an opportunity to fully explore the economic desperation that often fuels these dark dealings. While Adanna and Ebun’s stories focus more on escaping shame, adding another perspective highlighting financial struggles could have strengthened the social commentary.

Despite this, ‘Baby Farm’ succeeds in sparking conversation. It’s more than just a movie; it’s a wake-up call.

Verdict

‘Baby Farm’ is rated 6.5/10.

