The federal government has declared Monday, 31st March and Tuesday, 1st April, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government extended warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Mr Tunji-Ojo urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.

Furthermore, the minister called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity in the nation.

He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

On behalf of the federal government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone.

Signed:

Dr. Magdalene Ajani

Permanent Secretary

26th March, 2025

