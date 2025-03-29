The federal government has declared Monday, 31st March and Tuesday, 1st April, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government extended warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
Mr Tunji-Ojo urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.
Furthermore, the minister called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity in the nation.
|
He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.
READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia announces end of Ramadan, Eid is Sunday
Mr Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.
On behalf of the federal government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone.
Signed:
Dr. Magdalene Ajani
Permanent Secretary
26th March, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999