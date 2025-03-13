Dogo Saleh, a 21-year-old who leads an armed group terrorising communities in Abuja and Kaduna, has died from gunshot wounds sustained during a gun battle between his group and police operatives, according to an official statement.

The police said Mr Saleh, born Salisu Mohammed, had been apprehended by the police and was leading a police team to his group’s hideout when they were ambushed.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said Mr Saleh was arrested on 3 March when police operatives acted on intelligence about the infiltration of bandits into the Nigerian capital.

“The Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led operatives to block their access routes,” she said, adding that Mr Saleh was arrested at Gidan Abe forest “while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.”

“Salisu Mohammed, a 21-year-old Fulani man from Baban Saural village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was identified as a notorious hitman for bandit leaders operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna State,” Ms Adeh added. “He had terrorised communities along major highways, kidnapping unsuspecting victims and extorting huge ransoms.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Rijana forest previously served as a hideout for Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of Mallam Sadiku who now operates four camps in Alawa forest in Niger State.

The police spokesperson said Mr Saleh attempted to escape during the operation that led to his arrest, abandoning his weaponry which included an AK-49 rifle with two magazines of 60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and N3 million cash suspected to be ransom proceeds.

His death

The police said that a day after he was arrested, Mr Saleh led armed police officers to his gang’s den in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna, in an effort to arrest the other gang members.

The team was ambushed by the suspected terrorists who tried to free Mr Saleh and a shootout ensued, the police said.

“On March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:14 PM, leveraging intelligence provided by the arrested suspect, operatives launched a high-risk follow-up operation to dismantle his [Saleh] gang,” the police spokesperson said. “The suspect led the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State, where his gang, led by one Abdu Musa, alias ‘Kanabaro’ had established a major hideout.”

“The operatives swiftly engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, displaying superior tactical expertise and resilience. The bandits were ultimately overpowered and forced to flee into the forest with severe gunshot wounds,” the police continued.

Mr Saleh sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout from bullets believed to have been fired by his gang members.

“The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by his own gang during the crossfire. He was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the police spokesperson wrote.

While the terrorists’ hideout was dislodged, according to the police, one officer, an inspector from the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, “sustained minor injuries and has since been treated and discharged.”

The police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle and one magazine with two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, has commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery, professionalism, and tactical efficiency,” the police spokesperson stated. “He assured residents that operations are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gang members and dismantle all criminal networks operating within the region.”

Saleh’s reign of terror

According to the police, Mr Saleh was involved in at least nine violent operations including kidnapping-for-ransom and killing.

At Kyauta Village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, Mr Saleh, about two years ago, abducted two people including a security agent, the police said. He collected an unspecified amount of money as ransom even though the security agent was later killed.

The police added that Mr Saleh, a year ago, was also involved in the abduction of a security officer’s wife at Kike village. Around the same period, according to the police, he took part in a raid on Kuriga and a village near Kaduna Refinery where his gang kidnapped three people.

In a raid on Bagada village about five months ago, the police said, Mr Saleh was involved in the abduction of three people.

He also reigned terror in villages like Dan-Bushiya and Bagado.

Mr Saleh was involved in the “kidnapping of a woman and her two children at Police Quarters in Baban Saural, Chikun LGA,” the police said. “The officer and her children remain in captivity.”

He was also involved in an “attack on security outpost at Kujama Market, Kaduna” in January where they killed two security operatives and carted away some firearms.

“Salisu Mohammed and his gang were actively involved in kidnapping motorists along the Lokoja-Enugu highway. Led by his gang leader, Kanaboro, alongside Saleh and Abubakar, they recently kidnapped a tribal youth leader and others, collecting ransom before their release,” the police added, mentioning other criminals who were part of Mr Saleh’s team.

Connection with ‘Dogo and Ansaru’

The police also said that Mr Saleh’s gang is loyal to the notorious Dogo Gide and that the group also “collaborates with the Ansaru terrorist group for arms and ammunition supply.”

Ansaru is an affiliate of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). It broke away from Boko Haram around 2012 and many of its members moved to Kaduna, where they lured locals around the Birnin Gwari axis to join their ranks.

