The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has declared that it would not be deterred by threats from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the impoundment of vehicles with fake number plates.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the corps’ primary concern was the safety and security of all road users and that it would continue to carry out its statutory responsibilities without fear or favour.

He said that FRSC was committed to maintaining the integrity of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) and would not be intimidated by threats from any individual or group.

According to the corps marshal, the attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a purported threat issued by the NANS.

He said, “This is as reported in some media platforms to shut down any command of the corps that impounds their vehicles in the ongoing special operations aimed at curbing the use of fake vehicle number plates on their vehicles.

“The special operation is a fallout from the increasing abuse of the Nigerian number plates by organisations and faceless individuals.

“These are people who desire to drag the nation back to the olden days of indiscriminate, unregistered and irregular use of number plates.

“In addition, the special operations was necessitated by reports of forgery and duplication of number plates by some reputable Nigerians and organisations.

“Therefore, if immediate remedial actions are not taken against the trend, the nation’s security could be compromised, bearing in mind that majority of crimes are vehicles related,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said that it was difficult to comprehend that Nigerian students who were supposed to be at the forefront of a law-abiding nation would resort to issuing such threats to FRSC.

He said, “FRSC is an organisation committed to bringing sanity and regularity to our vehicle registration system for the resolution of vehicle-related crimes and the enhancement of National security.

“This, in which is pivotal to proper vehicle identification and resolution to the insanity and chaos that characterised the number plates system in the past,” he said.

The FRSC boss, however, called on the NANS leadership to reconsider and withdraw the reported threats.

Mr Mohammed said that FRSC Commanding Officers nationwide have been directed not to succumb to any intimidation or threats from individuals or organisations in the guise of promoting acts likely to compromise the objects of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme and national security.

This, he said, was necessary especially when carrying out their statutory responsibilities of keeping the nation’s highways safe and secure for all road users.

“Meanwhile the corps is open to dialogue with the leadership of National Association of the Nigerian Students for more information and understanding on the ongoing operations.

(NAN)

