The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has ordered the TCN and other relevant agencies of the ministry to begin the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee.
Mr Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communications and Media said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
Mr Tunji said that the committee was set up to address the incessant grid collapses in the power sector.
The committee recommended the audit and testing of existing equipment and improvement in the maintenance of the transmission equipment and lines.
It called for significant investments from the government and the private sector.
It also recommended the development of a framework and the adoption of reliability-centered maintenance
The committee identified critical ongoing projects for speedy completion.
The committee also recommended the replacement of aged and obsolete equipment, as well as enhancing telecommunication tools
It urged a developing framework to attract private investment across the value chain, deploy IT devices on generating units and transmission lines, and secure firm gas contracts
It also called for the development and implementation of measures to combat vandalism and energy theft among others.
He said that the minister’s matching order followed the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCNs report that the national grid had experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 a.m., on Thursday, which was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.
Mr Tunji quoted the minister as saying, “All relevant agencies in the ministry must brace up for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee.”
“The recommendations of the committee are far-reaching and will proffer lasting solutions to the incessant power grid collapses that we have embarrassingly witnessed in the country in the immediate and long term, ” he said.
He said that TCN had assured consumers that efforts were being intensified to ensure uninterrupted power supply to them.
According to him, the agency is working to ensure the full and immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee to save Nigeria from the incessant grid collapses.
