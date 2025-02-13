National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday berated the Canadian embassy for denying Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and other army chiefs visas.

Speaking in Abuja at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), Mr Ribadu said Canada “can go to hell.”

The NSA was reacting to comments earlier made by the CDS, who narrated how he and other top military officers were supposed to be in Canada for an official assignment on Wednesday, but were denied visas.

Mr Musa said the Canada event is about honouring war veterans. He, however, noted that the denial is a clear reminder that Nigeria must “stand on its own, stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted”.

“Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there,” Mr Musa said.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing,” he added.

Mr Ribadu who could not hide his displeasure after taking the microphone, commended the CDS for speaking about the incident.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” the NSA said.

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work,” he added.

Mr Ribadu also praised the CDS for providing “purposeful leadership” in the war against insecurity. He noted that all security agencies are collaborating across many parts of the country.

Mr Ribadu, the first Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, was appointed the National Security Adviser by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

