As the Super Eagles get set for their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, newly appointed head coach Éric Chelle and his first assistant, Hedi Taboubi, have begun an important phase of team preparations.

The coaching duo recently visited some of Nigeria’s key players, underscoring their commitment to assembling a strong squad for the must-win matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle’s appointment as Super Eagles head coach came amid growing concerns over Nigeria’s lacklustre performance in the World Cup qualifying series.

The team currently sits in a precarious fifth position in their qualification group, with no victory in the four matches played so far.

With fans growing increasingly frustrated over inconsistent results, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) turned to Chelle in hopes of revitalising the team’s fortunes.

On-the-spot assessment

As part of his efforts to assess and connect with his squad, Chelle visited Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, who both play in the English Premier League, as well as Simon Moses, who represents Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Pictured in the stadium for the Nantes vs. Brest match, Chelle’s hands-on approach to scouting and evaluating players in their club environments has been commended.

The former Mali international, whose managerial experience in African football was one of the key reasons he was hired faces immense pressure to deliver immediate results with the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s qualifying campaign has been far from ideal, with the team failing to dominate opponents they were expected to beat.

The underwhelming performances have sparked widespread criticism, with concerns over tactics, squad selection, and overall team cohesion.

As a result, the upcoming clashes with Rwanda and Zimbabwe are being viewed as do-or-die encounters for the Super Eagles’ World Cup aspirations.

With just weeks remaining before these critical matches, Chelle and his technical crew are expected to assemble a crack squad that can deliver the results badly needed.

The new Super Eagles technical crew will need to focus on tactical discipline, player fitness, and team chemistry.

