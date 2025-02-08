Football scouting has traditionally been a closed circuit; academy graduates, agent connections, and top-flight performances open doors to the professional ranks. But in an age where social media has become a global stage, young, unsigned talents are rewriting the rules.

From videos of outrageous skills going viral to clubs discovering hidden gems in the most unconventional ways, platforms like Twitter (X), Instagram, and TikTok are proving to be modern-day talent showcases.

For Osineye Oladipupo (Olagreat), a Nigerian footballer with big dreams, Twitter became his gateway to opportunity.

In what seemed like an audacious long shot, he took to X and asked Sevilla FC for a trial. The club’s social media admin responded with a challenge: 100,000 retweets; a daunting number that would have deterred most. But the power of community, resilience, and sheer determination turned that dream into reality.

Within 26 hours, Olagreat had shattered the target. The viral campaign drew support from fans across Africa and beyond, proving that talent and opportunity can meet in the unlikeliest of places. Now, with a trial secured, the young Nigerian is preparing for what could be the biggest moment of his footballing journey.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he discusses his viral moment, his mindset heading into the trial, and what this means for young footballers worldwide.

PT: When you first sent that tweet to Sevilla, did you truly believe they would respond, let alone set a target of 100K retweets? What was going through your mind when you saw their reply?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Olagreat: Sending out the tweet was borne out of the desire to become a professional footballer. When the target was set, it became the ultimate goal for me, and thanks to many of my mutuals on X and the support of Africans at large, I was able to hit the target.

PT: Were you expecting Sevilla to reply?

Olagreat: I wasn’t really expecting a response at the time, but I knew if I did it for many days, I would have eventually gotten one.

Getting that reply almost immediately woke up my innate nature of resilience and spurred me on to achieve that goal.

To be very honest, the 100K mark was a Herculean task, and thanks to everyone on the X app, it was achieved in just over 26 hours.

PT: Now that you’ve secured the trial, how are you preparing mentally and physically to impress Sevilla’s scouts and coaches?

Olagreat: I don’t think ‘impressing’ is the word right now. I think it should be showcasing.

Securing a tryout is just like securing an interview for a 9-to-5 job with a multinational company. You aren’t going there to impress the panel but to showcase what you already possess and give them reasons why you should be part of their company.

Sevilla has given me that platform to showcase the talent embedded in me, and I just have to go there and show them that this talent is one they shouldn’t let pass by.

Mentally, I’m already in the ranks of Sevilla FC, and as of now, the focus is to get my physical state to be at that level.

PT: What would it mean to you if Sevilla eventually offered you a contract? Have you always dreamed of playing in La Liga, and how do you see yourself fitting into Spanish football?

Olagreat: Signing with Sevilla FC would be a really great achievement. They’re a team that exudes the immense passion of Spanish football.

Being multiple winners of the Europa League is no mean feat, and having an opportunity to add to that much history would be a dream come true for me.

Playing in La Liga is also a dream for me. The intricacies involved in how they see and play football fascinate me a lot.

Spanish teams understand the pragmatism involved in winning a football game and do not shy away from going the extra mile to attain success.

It is a really interesting league to watch and to be a part of that system would be a great honour.

PT: How do see the challenge of fitting in at Sevilla and Spanish football?

OlaGreat: Fitting in is part of the footballing process that can’t be taken away at all. Of course, the level of playing in a top league is very different from playing amateur football.

It’s my great pleasure to grind and work hard to be a great fit and also learn the European style, which is very different from how we play here in Nigeria.

PT: Would the club be covering your travel and accommodation for the trials in Spain?

Olagreat: As of now, the club hasn’t given much detail yet but has simply acknowledged the fact that a great achievement has been made and that they are willing to give me the platform to showcase myself on the world stage.

More details will be given pretty soon.

PT: Your story is inspiring many young players. What advice do you have for other footballers chasing their dreams, especially those without traditional pathways into professional football?

Olagreat: My number one advice is: to always remain with God. He is the only one who guides and orders our steps as humans.

That being said, faith without work is dead, so they should be prepared to work hard.

READ ALSO:How social media power earned Nigerian footballer Sevilla FC D trial

Lastly, never shy away from putting yourself out there. No matter what it is that you put out; as long as it showcases your talent, people are always watching.

Soon enough, it will be recognized. And also, never have self-doubt; it ruins your confidence and, in turn, makes you remain average.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

