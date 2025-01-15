Nigerian players across Europe gave new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle a warm welcome on Tuesday night, with impressive performances and crucial goals for their respective teams.

Alex Iwobi and Sadiq Umar led the charge, scoring for Fulham and Valencia respectively.

Iwobi’s brace in the London derby against West Ham United was a highlight, although Fulham ultimately lost 3-2.

Iwobi’s goals were a testament to Chelle’s philosophy of attacking football, which he emphasised at his unveiling ceremony on Monday.

“I I love scoring goals. My teams are never lacking in goals, and the Super Eagles will be no exception—we will score goals,” Chelle confidently assured during his unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Monday.

Chelle, a Franco-Malian coach has been appointed as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, tasked with reviving the team’s fortunes in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His hiring was seen as a strategic move by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to inject fresh ideas and expertise into the team.

Iwobi’s twin goals brought his tally in the Premier League this season to seven goals in 21 games. Calvin Bassey also featured in the game for Fulham, playing in his 20th league match.

In another impressive display, Sadiq Umar scored as Valencia recorded a 2-0 victory over Ourense CF in their Copa del Rey clash. Umar’s goal, his first for Valencia, sealed the win for Los Ches.

Other Nigerian players also delivered commendable performances on Tuesday.

Ola Aina played 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool, while Taiwo Awoniyi came on in the 90th minute against his former club.

In Serie A, Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta as they played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Lookman, who has netted nine goals and bagged five assists for Atalanta this season, was substituted in the 81st minute.

The results saw Fulham drop to ninth place in the Premier League, while Valencia advanced in the Copa del Rey.

The performances of Nigerian players will be a welcome boost for Chelle as he begins his tenure as Super Eagles coach.

